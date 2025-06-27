Placed on report during the Thursday night match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers, star winger Brian To'o has been cleared to play in the decider of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Sweating over the findings of the Match Review Committee (MRC) over the past 12 hours, To'o will be available to play for the NSW Blues after he was not charged for a high-tackle on opposing centre Bronson Xerri.

“The contact was so hard it made it look like whiplash,” Penrith captain Isaah Yeo said via The Herald.

“We wanted to challenge it after looking at the slo-mo. There was obviously whiplash, but I thought it was more contact with the chest, not the head.

“The tougher the game is, the better he goes, and he showed that again tonight.

“He went into game two off a limited preparation, and he was our best in that game. I thought he was just about our best again tonight.”

While To'o has been cleared, Canterbury Bulldogs back-rower Viliame Kikau has been charged with a Grade One Careless High Tackle on Nathan Cleary in the 27th minute of the match.

Due to the grading, Kikau only faces a fine of $1800-2500, depending on whether he accepts the early guilty plea.