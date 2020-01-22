Melbourne are set to improve their depleted backline following the signing of former Raider, Bulldog and Titan Brenko Lee.

Lee, the cousin of Newcastle winger Edrick, has been on a train and trial deal over summer and has now officially signed for the 2020 season.

The outside back’s signature is crucial for Melbourne who lost the likes of Will Chambers, Curtis Scott and Solomone Kata at the end of 2018, and will lose Suliasi Vunivalu and potentially Josh Addo-Carr at the end of this season.

It leaves the likes of Justin Olam, Marion Seve and Sandor Earl to cover the centre/winger spots, however, the club will likely receive an outside back in exchange for Addo-Carr.

With Olam all but locked into the left centre role after a strong second half of the season that kept Scott in reserve grade, that leaves Lee to battle Seve for the right centre role.

With 53 NRL games to his name, Lee will suddenly be the most experienced centre in the Storm’s Top 30.

Lee was previously signed for 2020 by Melbourne feeder club Eastern Tigers, however, he has now been upgraded to help fill the club’s six vacant roster spots.