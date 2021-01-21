Emerging Raider Tom Starling has gotten off the majority of his charges relating to an incident in Central Coast in December.

According to 9 News’ Tiffiny Genders, six of the seven charges against the 22-year old has been dropped, including assaulting police.

Starling was charged with failing to leave premises when required, common assault, two counts of resisting an officer in the execution of duty and two counts of assaulting an officer in the execution of duty and affray.

The only charge that remains is hinder – to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Starling made 14 NRL appearances and scored four tries for the Raiders in 2020.