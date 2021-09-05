The Gold Coast Titans have managed to put themselves into the top eight after a chaotic 44-0 win over the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

The big win means they squeeze the Cronulla Sharks out of the eight, who needed the Titans to win by ten points or less, or the Warrors to win.

In what could only be described as an error-riddled game which spilt over in the closing exchanges, the Titans got away to a somewhat nervy start, having Warriors' second rower Euan Aitken drop the ball over the line in the opening minute.

The Titans then had a professional foul ignored as Jayden Campbell was dragged down off the ball, before Mitch Rein became the first Gold Coast player to be put on report.

Campbell would hit back though, scoring in the seventh minute to get the opening points off his own grubber kick.

Just minutes later, Jamal Fogarty was put on report for a very ordinary-looking spear tackle, the offences likely to leave two key members out of next week's elimination final in Fogarty and Rein.

It was Rein himself who put the Titans ahead on the live ladder in the 20th minute as he scored from dummy half, before David Fifita came onto the park and, as he did last week against the Knights, made an immediate impact to make it 16-0 at halftime.

Fifita made it a double immediately after halftime, the Titans running out to 22-0 and giving themselves 11 points of breathing space ahead of the Sharks.

When Brian Kelly crossed in the 53rd minute, the Titans were able to extend their buffer further, the Titans seeming destined for the finals.

With the game and their season gone, things started to heat up between the two sides. Kane Evans came up with a forearm on Beau Fermor which got put on report, before Matt Lodge came up with a high tackle on Jarrod Wallace.

Just 15 minutes from fulltime, a melee between the two sides sparked with Jazz Tevaga put into the sin bin for running in from a distance to get involved. In the very next set, Matt Lodge made late contact on Tyrone Peachey, sparking another scuffle between the two teams.

Lodge was sin binned for the late contact, Kane Evans put in the bin for a punch, and Jarrod Wallace would also follow for running in on the challenge.

Both Evans and Lodge have horrid judiciary records, and could well miss time at the start of next season, while Wallace could also be reported.

The Gold Coast would run on another two tries during the sin bin period, leading 38-0 with four minutes to go. A late try to Moeaki Fotuaika would send the Titans past 40.

The Titans will now take on the Sydney Roosters in an elimination final next weekend in Townsville.

When the two sides met during the regular season, the Gold Coast pushed the Roosters all the way in a high-scoring, entertaining 35-34 loss.

Full Week 1 finals fixtures

Qualifying final 1: Friday, 7:50pm - Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Manly Sea Eagles (4th) at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Elimination final 1: Saturday, 5:30pm - Sydney Roosters (5th) vs Gold Coast Titans (8th) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Qualifying final 2: Saturday, 7:45pm - Penrith Panthers (2nd) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (3rd) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Elimination final 2: Sunday, 4:05pm - Parramatta Eels (6th) vs Newcastle Knights (7th) at Browne Park, Rockhampton

All times AEST - venues to be confirmed by the NRL.