It is time!

Tonight, the biggest rivalry in Australian sport (spare me fans of that Victorian game) kicks off once again as Queensland and New South Wales clash in the 2025 State of Origin series opener.

The time for talk is done ... almost.

Every man, woman, child and their dog has had their say on who will win.

Today it is my turn.

Rather than just presenting a winner, I'm going to break down the battles all across the park, as well as off it.

From there, we declare a winner. Science!

Here are the big battles that will decide who that will be.

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga vs Dylan Edwards

Neither fullback is entering the Series opener under the greatest run of form.

Ponga, much like the Knights, has struggled thus far in 2025. He has not been able to reach his attacking best, while he has been an easy target in the air.

Dylan Edwards has been solid, hard working and safe, yet unspectacular. He too has struggled to reach his free flowing best in attack.

Edwards was one of the Blues best in last year's series win. I literally had to check to see if Ponga was even selected.

Edwards is the ultimate Origin fullback. He's tough as nails, runs for big metres and is safe as houses.

Ponga is a genuine match-winner but can be a target if he's not 110% on his game.

Edwards for mine.

Verdict: New South Wales

Wingers: Xavier Coates and Valentine Holmes vs Brian To'o and Zac Lomax

This may be controversial but I'm leaning towards the Queensland wingers here.

I believe Lomax and To'o are entering this game a little underdone.

Lomax looked good upon his return last week, while To'o struggled, by his lofty standards, in his return from injury.

Together they have two games in a long time. It's highly likely they'll take time to get going tomorrow night.

Meanwhile Valentine Holmes has been very good for the Dragons in the centres. Xavier Coates last game saw him score a hattrick against the Sharks.

Coates and Lomax are both huge threats in the air. All four can run for big metres and make a break from anywhere.

I can't wait for this but just on pure attrition lately, Queensland have the edge here.

Verdict: Queensland

Centres Robert Toia and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow vs Latrell Mitchell and Stephen Crichton/Campbell Graham

At the time of writing, Stephen Crichton was looking very unlikely to line up and take his spot in Origin 1.

Billy Slater pulled an Origin shock when he named Roosters youngster Robert Toia to make his debut despite just 10 NRL games to his name.

The Hammer is the easiest of choices and was the Maroons best in Game Three last year. He is a monster in the centres at Origin level.

Meanwhile Latrell Mitchell returns in the centres for the Blues and will surely be targeting Toia early and often.

Either Crichton, the game's best centre, of Campbell Graham will be marking up against the Hammer. That could be a breathtaking contest.

I dare say Latrell vs Toia could decide the game. If the Souths star gets at the rookie early, it could be trouble. If not, Trell is hardly above getting frustrated.

I just think the Blues, even if forced to go to Campbell Graham, have a big advantage here.

Verdict: New South Wales

Halves: Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans vs Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary

Both sets are halves are absolute megastars. All four have done it at this level also.

Cameron Munster is a massive in for the Maroons. Even when he club form is average, his performances in Origin are worldly. His form for the Storm has been brilliant.

Cherry-Evans is probably the one entering the contest under the biggest form cloud. The distractions at club land are also well documented.

Mitch Moses has been brilliant since his return while Nathan Cleary is Nathan Cleary.

Cleary's Origin record is not as stellar as you'd imagine. He has overseen some Series losses that you wouldn't expect from a player of his quality.

For him to truly reach the best of the best status, he needs to take an Origin series by the scruff of the neck and deliver a win.

I believe this is the series. I love his partnership with Moses and believe they'll edge a very, very good QLD combo.

Verdict: New South Wales

Middles: Moeaki Fotuaika, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Patrick Carrigan vs Payne Haas, Mitchell Barnett and Isaah Yeo

It doesn't really matter how good your halves are, or your backs, or your fullback, if your middles get beaten in Origin.

This is where the game could be won. Most important, if one side's middles get monstered, it will absolutely be where the game is lost.

I believe the four best middles in the game are all playing in this game; Haas, Carrigan, Yeo and Fa'asuamaleaui.

Barnett and Fotuaika are also brilliant in their roles. This contest is delicious!

The reason I'm leaning toward the Blues here is twofold. Firstly, Payne Haas is the best middle in the game. I don't see an argument against it.

Secondly, and more importantly, is the role Yeo can play. He can either be a metre eater or he can ball play. No one else in the game can do what he does.

Verdict: New South Wales

Second Row: Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai vs Liam Martin and Angus Crichton

Jeremiah Nanai's return from his awful start to the season needs to be studied. Since returning from a stint in QLD Cup, he has been nothing short of magnificent.

Reuben Cotter is a brilliant player with best on ground efforts in the Origin arena before. I just rather him as a middle. I think Beau Fermor starts on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile across the park are Liam Martin and Angus Crichton, two of the best performing Blues going as far back as I can remember.

Liam Martin can be averaging 30 metres at club level and be the best player on the field during Origin. Angus Crichton grows an extra leg (or finger) in the Sky Blue.

I'm a huge fan of Nanai and Cotter but the fact that Hudson Young couldn't make the starting line-up for the Blues says everything you need to know.

Verdict: New South Wales

Hookers: Harry Grant vs Reece Robson

This argument can be settled by making one quick point.

There are still debates, to this second, on whether or not Reece Robson should have been picked.

Apisai Koroisau's blistering last up game had him in the jersey for most fans. Connor Watson seemed to be the other option people wanted.

On the other side of the argument, not one single fan north of the Tweed is suggesting that anyone other than Harry Grant should have been picked.

Grant is the game's premier number nine.

For what it's worth, I think Robson was excellent in last year's series and had to be picked. His only fault is that he's not Harry Grant.

Verdict: Queensland

Bench: Tom Dearden, Lindsay Collins, Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero vs Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young and Max King

I fully expect Fermor to be shifted on game night with Cotter returning to the bench.

Lindsay Collins is a different beast when in the Maroon jersey. Trent Loeiro has been in good form for over a year, Reuben Cotter is a proven performer and Tom Dearden is a game breaker.

Over on the NSW bench they have the best utility in the game in Connor Watson, a proven Origin beast in Spencer Leniu, one of the game's in form players in Hudson Young and the hulking debutant Max King.

The battle in the middle looks to be so close that one play from a bench player could swing it.

I think the difference here is Hudson Young. He is arguably the form player of the competition and has won games on his own back for the Raiders.

Watson and Dearden are going to be super important on the night. It may legit come down to who has the bigger impact between the two.

I'm going to lean Sky Blue here, by a slim margin, based on the form of King and Leniu.

Verdict: New South Wales

Coaching: Billy Slater vs Laurie Daley

This is the most difficult battle as, truthfully, I am not that high on either.

I don't know how Laurie Daley worked his way back into the role after the horror show that was his previous Blues reign.

Billy Slater does have a recent Origin victory and has been involved with the modern game. Daley has not.

I give the slight advantage here to Billy Slater and Queensland.

Verdict: Queensland

Prediction

Everything is point to a Blues win. They have the better side across the park, by some margin.

Which is exactly why Queensland will probably win by four.

Thats just what they do.