Cameron Munster has officially re-signed with the Melbourne Storm.

The new deal will see Munster add four years to his time in Melbourne and spend the next five seasons in purple, meaning he will be tied to the Victorian capital until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Munster will be 33 by the time the 2027 season comes to an end, meaning he will almost certainly finish his NRL career as a one-club player, and, fitness pending, with around 300 games to his name.

The star five-eighth, who will be part of Mal Meninga's Australian Kangaroos side for the Rugby League World Cup, and was a star for the Queensland Maroons in this year's State of Origin series, follows the re-signings of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant earlier this season.

It was believed the triple re-signing before Munster had stretched Melbourne's salary cap, however, the club have been able to shift enough money in Munster's direction to ward off the threat of the Dolphins and Wests Tigers.

Munster said he loves the Storm.

"I love the Melbourne Storm and I am proud to be committing to the club for a further four years," Munster said.

“The club has always been supportive of me, even through some of the more difficult times, and I appreciate Trippy, Justin, Frank and Craig giving me the time I needed to think through the decision with Bianca and my family.

“It is such an important decision for me, and in the end, Melbourne is where my heart is, Melbourne is where I want to play my footy, and Melbourne is the club I want to be a part of for the rest of my career.

“I've always wanted to be a one club player. Storm gave me the chance to play NRL and the club has become a second home for me since making my debut.

“Both Bianca and I have family back in Queensland but we are settled in Melbourne, we have a great support network and we look forward to growing our young family in the years to come.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this process, and in my career, particularly to Bianca, my son Jaxson, my parents and extended family. Thank you also to my manager Braith Anasta.

“And finally, thank you to the boys, and everyone at the club, we have an exciting future ahead."