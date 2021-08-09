The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the signing of George Burgess for the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a two-year contract announced today.

The English prop was known for his time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, spending eight years there between 2012 and 2019. He played 149 games at the club before departing to head back to England. Burgess was part of the 2014 South Sydney premiership team.

Burgess only lasted eight games at Wigan before suffering a major hip injury. By the time 2021 rolled around, Burgess was released from his contract with the 29-year-old since spending most of the year in rehabilitation.

The veteran prop will undoubtedly add elements the Dragons' forward pack have been missing this year, with the signature set to be confirmed once the final documentation has been signed off.

It may also be viewed as a risk for the Dragons, given his injury problems over the last 24 months. Still, the brother of Sam, Luke and Tom believes he has plenty left to prove in the NRL, and so does Dragons' general manager of football Ben Haran.

"George will make a significant contribution to us here at the Dragons on and off the field; his experience and career achievements will only have a positive influence on the development of the younger players currently within our squad," Haran said.

"While he has some obstacles still to overcome following his well-documented surgery, our medical staff have already commenced working with George on his rehabilitation.

"Everyone is committed to helping George get back to his fighting best ahead of the 2022 season, but no person more than George himself. We're looking forward to him and his family joining the club."

The former Rabbitohs prop has represented England on 15 occasions and joins Jayden Su'A and Francis Molo at the Dragons from 2022.

With the sacking of Paul Vaughan, Molo and Burgess will be competing for middle forward positions alongside the likes of Josh McGuire, Blake Lawrie, Jack de Belin, Josh Kerr and Jackson Ford.