South Sydney Rabbitohs star Brandon Smith has revealed he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility during the NRL off-season, opening up on a battle with mental health and alcohol addiction.

Speaking on Bye Round Podcast with James Graham, Smith said the decision to seek help was made privately after recognising the direction his life had been heading over the past three years.

The 29-year-old spent four weeks at an undisclosed facility and says he is now 105 days sober, regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings.

“It was the best investment I've made in my life so far,” Smith said.

“I'm doing everything I can to stay on the straight and narrow.

“The life I'm living now is so much better than the one I was living.”

Smith stressed that the decision was separate from football and driven purely by a desire to improve his life away from the game.

“This is totally separate from football,” he said.

“I couldn't recommend it more highly for people dealing with issues.”

The hooker has since returned to pre-season training with the Rabbitohs, informing teammates of his rehab stint and crediting his partner Isabella for her support throughout the process.