Queensland police have reportedly charged Brandon Smith with charges related to alleged drug supply and a betting offence.

Smith was interviewed by Queensland police at the Gold Coast Airport when South Sydney flew in for their game against the Gold Coast Titans a few weeks ago, but was released without charge.

It's understood police were questioning the Rabbitohs dummy half and New Zealand international regarding a person known to him at the time.

News Corp is reporting the questioning was part of a wider investigation, though, and police have now charged him with two offences.

A police statement says he has been charged under the allegation of supplying a dangerous drug, and using or disclosing inside information for betting purposes.

“A 29-year-old man has been issued with a Summons by Queensland Police on August 20 for supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting,” a spokesman said, per the News Corp report.

“The man is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on 18 September.

“Investigations by detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group, Taskforce Maxima, South Eastern Region are continuing.”

The Rabbitohs have also now put out a statement, confirming they have notified the NRL.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of allegations made by Queensland Police against player Brandon Smith,"

"The Club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the allegations.

"As this matter is part of a Queensland Police investigation, the Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage."

It's unclear what the alleged information or bet was at this stage.

The NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission possess the power to stand down any player charged with an offence by police under the no-fault stand down; however, they would have to use discretionary powers in this instance, given the maximum penalty is less than the 11-year threshold.

The report suggests the NRL and ARLC are yet to make a decision, while South Sydney are adamant they will not stand the dummy half down on their end for what will be their final game of the season in Round 27.

The NRL and ARLC are yet to comment on the matter, although the integrity unit was made aware at the time when Smith was questioned by police.

Smith, who spent much of this year injured, switched to the South Sydney Rabbitohs from the Sydney Roosters months ago and has played a handful of games for his new club, with his time back on the field being interrupted by another injury.