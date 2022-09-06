The Roosters are focussed on the daunting task facing them in the NRL Finals, with reports the team have employed a number of measures – including an alcohol ban – to ensure everyone is in the best shape they can be both physically and mentally.

It’s a tactic that has paid dividends before under Trent Robinson, though the wider strategy will also monitor things like diet and time spent on social media.

But according to outgoing hooker Sam Verrills, it’s been going on since before the finals and may well be a vital factor in their current eight-game winning streak.

“It’s been going on for about a month now,” Verrills told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Everyone has different sacrifices, but it’s mainly getting off the drink and being more connected as a team.

“We’re going out for lunches and dinners, being more connected as a playing group. We’re a very tight crew here and this helps us get tighter. Now it’s finals time – a new season.”

Verrills was also quick to point to the influence of the infamous ‘coach whisperer’ Bradley Charles Stubbs, who has worked with the team in the past and was clearly making a difference again.

“He’s done a lot for our club,” Verrills said.

“He’s a good character and we love having him here.”

“He speaks from the heart, he’s doing wonders with the club. He’s putting his views across and we’ve won every game since he’s been here.”

With the end nearing on Verrills’ time with the Bondi club before he departs for the Gold Coast, he’s determined to go out on the best note possible.

“I’ve hopefully got four games left at the club and I want to make them all count.

“I’ve had a memorable time at the Roosters and I want to go out a grand final winner.”