The rivalry between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and arch-rivals Sydney Roosters has further intensified with the Cardinal and Myrtle landing a former Under-17s Harold Matthew Cup captain of the Bondi-based club.

Already recruiting centre Dean Tauaa and front-rower Phillip Lavakeiaho, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have now made another huge junior signing as they prepare for the future.

After having the year off rugby league in 2025, Zero Tackle understands that Thomas McKenna, a former captain of the Roosters Harold Matthews Cup side, has signed with the Rabbitohs.

A dual-code athlete, the Waverly College student is currently in the final year of schooling and has been a regular in their rugby union team.

Primarily playing in the back-row in the 13-man code, McKenna first joined the Roosters' pathways system in 2020 when he was named in their Under-13s development squad and would go on to spend two years in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup competition in 2023 and 2024.

He was also named in the 2024 Under 18s NSW CIS squad at the ASSRL National Championships.

Playing with the likes of Baxter Warner, Toby Rodwell, Lachlan Metcalfe and Jeziah Papa, he was named the side's captain in 2024 due to his leadership on and off the field.