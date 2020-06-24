Penrith Panthers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday June 25

Team News: Penrith are unchanged after their win over the Storm. Injured South Sydney prop Tom Amone is replaced on the bench by the returning James Roberts.

Prediction: A real test for South Sydney after putting some scores on some ordinary sides. Penrith were great against Melbourne with Nathan Cleary the star, but this should be a tight contest. Melbourne are a hard side to beat and if you look at the stats, from 2017 to now over 50% of sides that play Melbourne go on to lose the following week.

Both Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker’s form often comes down to confidence, and both will be sky high after starring roles against the Titans and the Warriors. They may not be the strongest opposition, but it’s a good tune up for the squad, their last two games a combined 72-24 deficit. There’s some great individual battles, but none more than Adam Reynolds and Nathan Cleary, whichever half gets a stranglehold on this game will win it. Souths have more x-factor, and with some self-belief behind them, they’ll just beat Penrith. Rabbitohs by 2.

Melbourne Storm vs. New Zealand Warriors

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday June 26

Team News: Josh Addo-Carr and Jahrome Hughes both come straight into the side for Marion Seve and Ryley Jacks. The suspended Wayde Egan is replaced by Karl Lawton, while Jack Murchie starts for the injured Eli Katoa. Gerard Beale has been dropped, with Ken Maumalo returning on the wing. Chanel Harris-Tevita and Isaiah Papali’i join the bench.

Prediction: This could get ugly. Often a coach’s sacking will see the squad unify and earn a first up win, but the player’s love for Stephen Kearney could see a revolt. And with the Storm coming off a loss, they don’t often drop back-to-back games, and with two big-ins, will be looking for a dominant display. To add insult to injury, New Zealand have lost their best strike forward in Eli Katoa to an ankle injury. Unfortunately, it looks to be a coaching debut to forget for Todd Payten. Storm by 32.

Sydney Roosters vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Bankwest Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday June 26

Team News: Sam Verrills and Lindsay Collins replace Mitchell Aubusson and Sitili Tupouinua. James Graham has departed for the Super League, with Jackson Ford replacing him on the bench. Blake Lawrie will start in the front-row with Josh Kerr back to the bench, and Jason Saab comes in for the suspended Jordan Pereira.

Prediction: I hope Paul McGregor switches Mikaele Ravalawa to the left so Jason Saab can oppose Daniel Tupou. Two behemoths could either cancel each other out, or make for a spectacular battle. The Roosters are humming along but whispers are James Tedesco is long odds to play after a nasty concussion on Saturday. The Dragons side is slowly beginning to look more and more like the 17 that fans want to see, if social media is anything to go by, but it won’t be enough to stop a rampant Roosters side, who could win this in first gear. Roosters by 20.

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Newcastle Knights

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday June 27

Team News: Reuben Cotter replaces Corey Jensen on the bench. Bradman Best will miss this week after an NRL bubble breach, with Enari Tuala returning in the centres.

Prediction: Bradman Best will miss this match after visiting his parents the day before the NRL bubble burst, which means he’ll be forced to miss the match, with Enari Tuala facing his former side. The Cowboys did well to fight back after a 34-0 half time deficits, but they can only play ‘give it to Taumalolo’ and ‘kick it to Feldt’ so many times. Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga just have too much control on games to let the Cowboys manoeuvre a win in this one. They’ll have their moments, but it’ll be Newcastle without their Best that will take the points in this match up. Knights by 16.

Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans

Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday June 27

Team News: Corey Paix has a strained pec, with Jamayne Isaako taking his bench spot and Tesi Niu the new fullback. Thomas Flegler and Patrick Carrigan are both suspended, with Jo Ofahengaue promoted to starting lock, with Rhys Kennedy and Jamil Hopoate re-joining the 17 via the bench. Mitch Rein replaces Erin Clark at hooker, Dale Copley comes in for Young Tonumaipea, Sam Lisone and Keegan Hipgrave start at prop while Jaimin Jolliffe drops to the bench with new face Jarrod Wallace replacing Bryce Cartwright.

Prediction: Both sides have been shuffling troops these last few weeks, but Brisbane look to have the best of the two squads in this affair. Tesi Niu has been named at fullback, but I wonder if Anthony Milford may make a game day switch. The Titans have faded fast, they had moments against South Sydney the week after their win over the Tigers, but they were just back to bad habits against the Dragons. After their opening two rounds, could you imagine Brisbane would be on the cusp of five straight losses? They’ll roll through the Titans’ pack and should snag a decent win in this derby. Broncos by 14.

Parramatta Eels vs. Canberra Raiders

Bankwest Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday June 27

Team News: Brad Takairangi replaces Peni Terepo on the bench in the Eels’ only change, however Nathan Brown is set for a date with a judiciary. If he is suspended, expect Marata Niukore to start with Daniel Alvaro joining the bench. The Raiders are unchanged.

Prediction: Parramatta were handed a reality check in their first loss of the season last weekend, but the Raiders look lost. Manly lost their starting fullback, left centre and five-eighth to injury within the first 50 minutes and Canberra could still only register a single try. Credit to Manly, they were courageous and earnt that win, but the top teams would find a way to exploit it. Josh Hodson in particular looks a tad out of form since that big win over Melbourne, the travel is certainly taking its toll on them. Parramatta looked good for a beaten side, and proved they’re up there with the best in 2020. This will be an entertaining, high scoring clash, but Parramatta have too stacked a team to lose a second on the trot, and should hand Canberra back-to-back losses. Eels by 8.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Cronulla Sharks

Central Coast Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday June 28

Team News: Brendan Elliot replaces Tom Trbojevic at fullback, Lachlan Croker starts at five-eighth for Dylan Walker, Tevita Funa shifts to the centres with Jorge Taufua returning on the wing and Cade Cust joins the bench. Martin Taupau returns at prop, dropping Sean Keppie to the bench and Morgan Boyle out of the side. Andrew Fifita has been named to start with Braden Hamlin-Uele back to the bench.

Prediction: Manly have lost some strike power with Tom Trbojevic set to miss 6-8 weeks with a bung hamstring while Dylan Walker will sit out at least a month with an ankle problem. Cronulla looked good with their halves finally clicking, though they still weren’t convincing over Canterbury, a team they should get past with relative ease. The Sea Eagles will be mentally strong after winning in those circumstances last week, and will beat a Cronulla outfit with several key players out of form. Manly by 10.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

Bankwest Stadium, 6:30pm, Sunday June 28

Team News: Kerrod Holland replaces the suspended Christian Crichton, with Reimis Smith shifted to the wing and Jack Cogger joining the bench. Robert Jennings, Zane Musgrove and Alex Twal all join the casualty ward, with Tommy Taulau, Oliver Clark and Matt Eisenhuth taking their spots, and Elijah Taylor joining the bench.

Prediction: This is a danger game for the Wests Tigers, they underestimated the Titans and look where that got them. Canterbury were right in the game against Cronulla and just fell short, but Michael Maguire would’ve sent an absolute rocket up his side after they lost the second half 20-2 to the Cowboys, failing to ‘go on with the job’ after a 34-0 first half. This will be a grinding affair, but the Tigers just have more creativity than the Dogs, and that’ll be enough. Tigers by 12.

Point To Prove

Josh Reynolds. He wanted to return to his former club, the Tigers were happy to release him, but Canterbury? They didn’t want the former favourite son back at the club. Reynolds registered two try-assists last week and has kicked for metres than partner Luke Brooks in both of his last two starts, I think he could come back to bite Canterbury and remind us all he still has it in the NRL.

Struggle Street

Kodi Nikorima. He was dominant against the Cowboys, but against South Sydney it was a different story. Despite only playing 70 minutes due to being sin binned, Nikorima still managed to miss a whopping eight tackles, and with Craig Bellamy’s attention to detail, he’ll send plenty of traffic that way via Felise Kaufusi. Certainly one spot to watch in that clash.

Rumour of the Week

The battle for David Fifita is heating up, and while it’s rumoured the Roosters are sniffing around the future superstar, the Titans are prepared to offer him a five-year, $5 million deal. While Jai Arrow leaves for Redfern, the club has recruited Tino Faasuamaleaui for 2021 and with Fifita, it could signal a change of fortunes for the struggling club. And he may not be the only Brisbane rep player to join the club next season…