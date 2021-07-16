Gold Coast Titans vs. Parramatta Eels

Cbus Super Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday July 16

Team News: The Titans are unchanged from their last match a fortnight ago.

Reed Mahoney returns in place of Joey Lussick at hooker.

Prediction: We finally saw the Titans potential a fortnight ago against Canberra, equalling the club record for points scored in a match. The Eels have had two weeks to dwell on their one-point defeat to Penrith, after Mitchell Moses missed the match-winning penalty goal. Reed Mahoney is a huge in for the Eels, the crafty hooker undoubtedly keen to pick up where he left before injury.

This could be a deja vu match for the Titans, and not in a positive way. They love to start fast and fade, and that could well be the case here again. David Fifita sums them up well, there's been a number of times this season he's started a game as arguably the most dominant man on the field, and then he's barely sighted in the second half. The Eels have been rocky at times but are under the radar, they sit firmly in the top four and they won't be dropping the points this weekend, they'll come home with a wet sail against the Gold Coast. Parramatta by 14.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Cbus Super Stadium, 8:05pm, Friday July 16

Team News: Despite being named, Tom Trbojevic will miss the match, with Reuben Garrick the likely replacement. Josh Schuster's return in the second-row pushes Karl Lawton to the bench, and Jack Gosiewski out. DCE is named at halfback, also dropping Dylan Walker to the interchange, with Cade Cust missing out.

COVID suspensions see Matt Dufty, Tyrell Fuimaono and Kaide Ellis miss out. Tyrell Sloan is the new fullback, and Jackson Ford is named at lock with Jack de Belin moving to the front-row. Poasa Faaumausili joins the bench, as does loan recruit Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

Prediction: The absence of Tom Trbojevic and confidence levels of Ben Hunt really bring this game back to a level playing field. The Red V hasn't taken to the field since the BBQ incident, and will need an extremely good performance here to stop the critics momentarily. They'll be up against it without Matt Dufty, especially if DCE does line-up for the Sea Eagles.

Josh Schuster is a huge in for the 'home' side, but there's an even more crucial facet of this side - the front-row. We all know what Marty Taupau, but it's unheralded props in Taniela Paseka and Toafofoa Sipley that can dominate here. Karl Lawton has been a great inclusion as well, there's a lot of key role players excelling in their role while Turbo and DCE steal the headlines. Manly will roll through the middle here, and while the side will miss Tom Trbojevic's presence, they've got the talent to snare another key win here. Sea Eagles by 10.

Canberra Raiders vs. Cronulla Sharks

Cbus Super Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday July 17

Team News: Jack Wighton replaces Matt Frawley, while Josh Papalii is in for the injured Dunamis Lui.

Cronulla are unchanged.

Prediction: How will Jack Wighton respond after some heavy criticism of his game for the Blues? After a quiet Game I, he bounced back and played a key role in a win over Brisbane. He simply must return to club footy and take the bull by the horns if the Raiders are to push for a finals berth. Cronulla have enjoyed five wins in their last six starts, including an eye-catching win (and try celebration) over the Warriors.

This is a closer game than many would anticipate. Canberra really needed that win over Manly last week, and the most exciting part for Raiders fans was the performance of Josh Hodgson. He finally stepped up and took control, and Ricky Stuart needs to have that tough conversation with his spine - Hodgson is the man that calls the shots in this side. Jarrod Croker has been almost the face of the club the past decade, but is it time for him to step aside? The club has some great young centres, to the point they've overtaken Croker. Regardless, Shaun Johnson is pulling the strings nicely at the moment, Will Kennedy is involving himself to the point he's a focal weapon in that backline, the Sharks are too good in this one. Cronulla by 8.

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Sydney Roosters

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday July 17

Team News: Francis Molo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will back up from Origin, however Val Holmes is a late withdrawal, with Javid Bowen named to replace the custodian. Peter Hola joins the bench for the suspended Heilum Luki.

James Tedesco misses the clash post-Origin, Joey Manu moves to fullback with Billy Smith in at centre. Angus Crichton starts in the back-row, pushing Isaac Liu from the edge to prop, covering for the injured Siosiua Taukieaho. Fletcher Baker replaces Ben Thomas on the pine.

Prediction: James Tedesco is a big out, but if you saw the Cowboys last week, you'll be confident in a Roosters win this week. We all understand where Todd Payten is coming from, cutting back Taumalolo's minutes for his career's longevity, but the second he went off last week, the game changed. He went off leading 12-2, and lost the game 46-18. He's the best lock in the game, but he can't dominate games the way we're used to with the current rotation.

Sam Walker has copped a stack of criticism this week after his move, it's been made into a mountain from a mole hill. It was a clever play that removed the chance of losing, had he done it whilst up 20, different story. The kid has a head on his shoulders and will show his critics that this weekend. The upside to Teddy being rested is just how much Joey Manu improves in the spine, he excels around the ruck and with ball in hand, it's surprising Trent Robinson hasn't been tempted to move him to five-eighth for the remainder of 2021. The Cowboys will have their moments like always but this result won't be anything except for a Chooks victory. Roosters by 18.

Melbourne Storm vs. Newcastle Knights

Cbus Super Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday July 17

Team News: The Storm are unchanged, other than Christian Welch starting at prop and Tui Kamikamica named on the bench, though the pair may swap on game day.

Newcastle welcome back Tyson Frizell in the second-row, who's inclusion pushes Mitchell Barnett to lock, and Sauaso Sue out of the side. Daniel Saifiti missed Origin with a rib complaint, but will suit up for this clash.

Prediction: There was a real good feeling about this game, scheduled to be Melbourne's return to AAMI Park. However COVID has again thrown a spanner in the works, shifting the Storm back to Queensland, but the result won't falter. Newcastle finally had a full-strength spine for the first time since Round 2, 2020, and enjoyed a 38-0 win for their troubles.

While you can't deny the impact of Kalyn Ponga, this won't be pretty for Newcastle. They won by nearly 40 last start but the Storm are a different beast, their last loss coming in Round 3. Brandon Smith is in career best form, their Origin contingent has been named, it's just hard to see this Newcastle team really troubling Craig Bellamy's men at all, whether it be at AAMI Park or Cbus Super Stadium, Melbourne are first for a reason. Storm by 22.

New Zealand Warriors vs. Penrith Panthers

Suncorp Stadium, 1:50pm, Sunday July 18

Team News: Josh Curran and Kane Evans replace Ben Murdoch-Masila and Jack Murchie on the interchange.

Jarome Luai is out, which is softened by the return of Dylan Edwards to the side. Charlie Staines returns to the wing, and Brent Naden moves into the centres, with Matt Burton the new five-eighth. Penrith's Origin contingent has been named.

Prediction: It's hard to see why Ivan Cleary persists with Tyrone May at halfback, he has struggled at seven in his limited chances this season. Matt Burton will kill it in his preferred position, but with Api Koroisau's history of filling into the halves, there's an argument to be made for Koroisau at seven, starting Mitch Kenny at hooker and dropping May to a bench utility role. The Warriors won't care who plays where for Penrith, they simply must bounce back from last weeks loss to the Sharks if they want to play finals footy.

Dylan Edwards is probably in the top five for the game's most underrated players, the fullback is as safe as houses and eats metres whenever he gets an opportunity. It won't be a blowout, but it will be a Panthers win. Their halves may be shaky at times, but that forward pack is still class, and tipping Brent Naden to fire in the centres. It'll be back and forth for the first hour or so, but the Panthers know how to win a game of footy. Panthers by 12.

Brisbane Broncos vs. Wests Tigers

Suncorp Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday July 18

Team News: Brisbane's three Origin players have been named, with Cory Paix and Thomas Flegler's inclusion on the bench over Jesse Arthars and Ethan Bullemor the only changes.

Wests will debut two exciting prospects after another subpar clash last start. Moses Mbye has been named on the bench, replacing Shawn Blore, who drops to the reserves. Adam Doueihi moves to five-eighth and Junior Pauga debuts at centre. Alex Seyfarth has gone from starting lock to the reserves, handing Thomas Mikaele a start at lock, and Tui Simpkins a debut off the bench. Stefano Utoikamanu starts at prop with Alex Twal dropping to the bench.

Prediction: Is it crazy to believe Brisbane should be favourites for this game? The Tigers have lost their last three games 144-50, and while moving Doueihi back to the halves is wise from Madge, they need a lot more than that. Brisbane really fought for that win over Cronulla, you could see what it meant to them. To make matters worse, the Broncos are undefeated on Sundays this year.

Tyson Gamble is all heart, and has a knack for getting under his opposition's skin. Especially after the past three games the Tigers have endured, their tempers will be short, easily frustrated. Worse than the recent score lines however, are the cracks in the team. Nofoaluma called out some of his team mates after their last loss, a 38-22 defeat to South Sydney, that saw the winger dropped from the leadership group. Brisbane are starting to galvanise, Wests the opposite. They're not easy to tip, but the Broncos will win back-to-back games for the first time since Round 2, 2020. Brisbane by 8.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Cbus Super Stadium, 6:15pm, Sunday July 18

Team News: All four South Sydney Origin stars will play, Jai Arrow remains in isolation. Blake Taaffe, Peter Mamouzelos and Braidon Burns drop to the reserves, while Hame Sele misses out through suspected injury.

Ava Seumanufagai replaces Ofahiki Ogden on the bench.

Prediction: The Bulldogs showed a lot of fight to only lose to the Roosters 22-16, especially after that 66-0 drubbing to Manly. Lachlan Lewis played easily his best game this year, whether he can back that up is a different question. The club has a good rivalry with the Bunnies, upsetting them late last season to dodge the wooden spoon. The Rabbitohs are the Rabbitohs, scoring 29.4 points per game, leaking 20.1 each match. However they did enjoy a 38-0 win over Canterbury in April.

If both clubs go into this match as named, it's hard to see anything other than a Bunnies blowout. Cody Walker is hitting his straps and Latrell could make a meal out of this Bulldogs side. Everything they do in terms of attack looks like a training run, especially against the lower outfits like Canterbury. They'll show some fight the Dogs, even score a try or two, but Alex Johnston will score more tries than their team combined, it's going to be an average Sunday for the Bulldogs. Rabbitohs by 30.