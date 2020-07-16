Sydney Roosters vs. Canberra Raiders

SCG, 7:50pm, Thursday July 16

Team News: Brett Morris returns in place of Ryan Hall, while Boyd Cordner’s return sees Mitchell Aubusson drop to the bench and Poasa Faamausili to the reserves. Josh Hodgson and Bailey Simonsson are out for the season, with Siliva Havili and Jordan Rapana starting in their place, and Curtis Scott and Tom Starling onto the bench.

Prediction: The loss of Josh Hodgson for the season has a red marker through Canberra’s premiership chances for mine. Just weeks ago Peter Sterling was saying how Hodgson has gone past Cam Smith, unfortunately now his 2020 campaign is finished.

The Roosters are humming along, continually rotating players, with part-time squad member Matt Ikuvalu playing his first game in four months last Thursday. He became the first Rooster since 1955 to score five in a match. The Raiders are on life support after losing Hodgson and Simonsson, and the Roosters have too much skill to not target Canberra’s weaknesses and get an easy win here. Roosters by 16.

Melbourne Storm vs. Gold Coast Titans

Sunshine Coast Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday July 17

Team News: Cameron Munster is straight in for Ryley Jacks. Jesse Bromwich is out with Brandon Smith at prop, Felise Kaufusi’s return pushes Tino Faasuamaleaui to the bench. Chris Lewis and Marion Seve replace Nico Hynes and Darryn Schonig on the bench. Philip Sami and Brian Kelly return in the centres, pushing Beau Fermor to the back-row, and Bryce Cartwright and Sam Stone out of the side.

Prediction: Maybe get Michael Clarke’s opinion on this one, because it’s going to be a cricket score. The Titans were valiant in their win over the Warriors, but they have nowhere near the talent or resilience to halt a well-drilled Melbourne side coming off a good win over the Raiders. The Titans may start well, but the Storm will run away with this one, with a LOT of second half points. Melbourne by 38.

Wests Tigers vs. Brisbane Broncos

Leichardt Oval, 7:55pm, Friday July 17

Team News: Luke Brooks has been dropped to the bench, with Benji Marshall and Billy Walters in the halves, and Josh Reynolds suspended. Tommy Talau returns in place of debutant Reece Hoffman, Russell Packer replaces Oliver Clark in the front-row, while Chris McQueen and Sam McIntyre replace Elijah Taylor and Michael Chee-Kam on the bench. Ben Te’o starts for Brisbane with Alex Glenn out, with Joe Ofahengaue joining the bench.

Prediction: Luke Brooks has been dealt the axe after missing a whopping nine tackles against South Sydney, with Benji Marshall and Billy Walters handed the reigns. Brisbane finally broke through and ended a six-game losing streak against Canterbury, but can they do it twice in two weeks? Leichardt Oval with a few fans will boost the Tigers dramatically, and with more injury woes in Red Hill, the Tigers will bounce back from their loss to the Bunnies. Tigers by 10.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

WIN Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday July 18

Team News: Jordan Pereira is replaced by Jason Saab. Lachlan Lewis replaces Brandon Wakeham, while Nick Meaney has been named at fullback with DWZ on the wing. Kerrod Holland starts at centre for the suspended Reimis Smith, while Jeremy Marshall-King starts at hooker with Sione Katoa dropping to the bench.

Prediction: How will Canterbury respond to Dean Pay’s exit? They always showed so much heart regardless of results, will they show more after losing their coach or will they throw the towel in after losing a man they backed? The Dragons were the surprise package of the round, thumping Manly to now hunt back-to-back wins. It may be a dull affair but it’ll be tight, with Canterbury’s resilience to earn them a win based entirely on defence and heart. Bulldogs by 8.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Newcastle Knights

Bankwest Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday July 18

Team News: Latrell Mitchell is suspended and Campbell Graham has a minor facial fracture, with Alex Johnston at fullback, Dane Gagai at centre and Corey Allan and debutant Jaxson Paulo on the wings. Jacob Saifiti starts at prop with brother Daniel injured, with Tex Hoy and Brodie Jones dropping off the bench, and Connor Watson, Mitch Barnett and Sione Mata’utia joining it.

Prediction: How do you gauge South Sydney? They’ve lost to Penrith, Brisbane, Melbourne and the Roosters, but have beaten the lower tier sides and beaten most of them well.

Newcastle are similar, losing to Parramatta in a dour affair on Sunday, and could be ready to pounce on a Souths side missing Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham and Liam Knight, though Daniel Saifiti is a mammoth loss in the front-row. Kalyn Ponga needs to hit his straps soon, but after a Man of the Match performance from Adam Reynolds last week, his ability to keep the ball on the string will see Souths roll on top in quality performance. Rabbitohs by 4.

Embed from Getty Images

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Parramatta Eels

Lottoland, 7:35pm, Saturday July 18

Team News: Morgan Boyle is out, with Taniela Paseka starting at prop and Corey Waddell joining the bench. Parramatta are 1-17.

Prediction: Manly are shot without Tom Trbojevic. Wow. We knew they’d drop off, but a 34-4 loss to the Dragons? Maybe a return to Lottoland will spark things, but they need a big boost and Cherry-Evans can’t carry this spine on his own. Marty Taupau and the outside backs need to pick up their involvement and early carries, because the Eels are a rampaging juggernaut and real contenders with minimal injuries, they should win this well, with former Sea Eagle Clint Gutherson to play a starring role. Eels by 14.

New Zealand Warriors vs. Cronulla Sharks

Central Coast Stadium, 2:00pm, Sunday July 19

Team News: Kodi Nikorima and Eli Katoa return in place of Chanel Harris-Tavita and Jack Murchie. Ronaldo Mulitalo returns on the wing in place of Nene Macdonald, while Jack Williams has been dropped and Andrew Fifita injured, meaning Toby Rudolf starts at lock, and Connor Tracey and Scott Sorensen joining the bench.

Prediction: Two sides who experienced very different losses last weekend. Cronulla were thumped by Penrith, while the Warriors lost narrowly to a side they should’ve put away, the Titans. The Warriors have a good record on the Central Coast, and with four players set to depart after this round, they’ll earn the side one more win before taking off home, with Blake Green to star again after being told his services aren’t required past 2020. Warriors by 2.

Penrith Panthers vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Panthers Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday July 19

Team News: Charlie Staines is out following a biosecurity breach, with Brent Naden shifting to the wing and Dean Whare returning in the centres. Valentine Holmes is out 8-10 weeks, with Justin O’Neill back on the wing. Mitchell Dunn has been named at five-eighth with Scott Drinkwater out, while 19 year-old centre Daejarn Asi is named on the bench to debut, with Peter Hola out.

Prediction: One side thumped a team, the other side got thumped. Penrith have leaked 23 tries in 2020. The Cowboys have leaked 12 tries this season to Maika Sivo, Peta Hiku and Matt Ikuvalu alone. They’ve leaked 25 tries in the past four rounds. The Panthers are growing into contenders more and more each week, and certainly have the strike power and control to put the Cowboys away here. Their first game at Panthers Stadium since Round 1, Penrith should win and win well in a game certain to heap the pressure on Paul Green. Panthers by 26.

Point To Prove

Benji Marshall. Concord’s favourite son has been recalled after a short but impressive stint off the bench against Souths at the expense of Luke Brooks. There’s no doubt Benji is in his career twilight, but the maestro has moved away from his spark and impressive attack in recent years and become more focused on closing out games, though his defence has been patchy. This is the week where he must shine if he wants to finish his career in the NRL.

Struggle Street

Kalyn Ponga. While the wonder kid’s stats have been goon – running for 208 metres against Parramatta – he’s having real issues injecting himself into their attack at the moment. Mitchell Pearce needs him if they’re to topple Souths.

Rumour of the Week

Whether they snare David Fifita or not, the Titans are building a decent forward pack for 2021. Having already secured Tino Faasuamaleaui and Herman Ese’ese, the club has all but secured the services of John Asiata from the Cowboys as well, adding some much needed ball-playing to the side’s middle third. The potential signature of Fifita would be the cherry on the top.