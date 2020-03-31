As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, we spoke to Jake Averillo, a young Canterbury utility that is coming off his NRL debut, and aiming to play a lot more in the near future.

ZT: You may be the first player in history to debut in front of an empty stadium, what was it like running out without that atmosphere?

JA: Surprisingly I was still pumped and excited despite their being no crowd. As we were running out onto the field for warmup, I couldn’t keep the smile off my face, I was just thinking to myself this is where I’ve always wanted to be.

ZT: Unfortunately your family couldn’t be there for your debut because of the lockout, how did you celebrate?

JA: Actually they ended up being allowed to attend, they just weren’t allowed in the sheds to present my jersey. I can’t thank the Bulldogs enough for the hard work they put in to get them there and for the video they put together of my family before the jersey presentation.

ZT: Obviously we’re all stuck at home at the moment – what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

JA: I’m just training as much as I can to keep myself busy and using this time to work on some little things to get my body right. I love my golf so it would be nice to play as much golf as possible, but I just don’t know with the current circumstances.

Luckily enough I’ve got some equipment at home which does the trick. I’ll also go to the park a couple of times a week to tick the legs over and work on my kicking game.

ZT: So who’s the last bloke you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

JA: Probably Critta (Christian Crichton), he’s quite the pest when he wants to be.

ZT: You’re listed as being able to play in a few positions, where do you think your best spot on the park is?

JA: Personally, I think in the halves or at fullback. I’ve played there all my juniors and feel like I’m playing my best footy when in those positions.

ZT: Back to your debut, what was it like getting handed that jersey from Jacko (Josh Jackson) before the game?

JA: It was so surreal, for a player of Jacko’s calibre to say some of the words he did was so unbelievable. That Bulldogs jersey means the world to me, I’m born and bred in the area and have played my entire junior days in the Bulldogs’ comp, it’s still crazy to think that it all happened.

ZT: Any hobbies you could see yourself picking up while you’re stuck at home?

JA: I actually just recently got a pool table , so I’ll probably be playing a lot of that.

ZT: What’s the go to feed at home? Hope you can cook!

JA: Would have to be chicken pasta.

ZT: Lastly, which bloke in the team would be struggling the most being couped up inside all day?

JA: I’d think most of the boys would struggle but maybe Adam Elliot, he’s just got so much energy, loves training and being around the boys.

Thanks for the chat Jake! Stay tuned for the next installment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Low Down’, and drop a comment below to let me know who I should talk to next, and what you want to know!