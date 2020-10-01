The NRL season isn’t far away now! Here is part four of our 50 Fearless Predictions for 2020.

10. Dally M Women’s Player of the Year – Kezzie Apps shone on and off the field last year, but will step up once again as St George Illawarra and New South Wales captain, and lead from the front.

9. Dally M Coach of the Year – Brad Arthur probably should have won the award in 2019, but will finally get his hands on the award after turning the 2018 wooden spooners into the 2020 premiers.

8. Dally M Rookie of the Year – Phoenix Crossland will shine partnering Mitchell Pearce in the halves for Newcastle, enough so that the sandy haired Kiwi will take out the award, narrowly beating out team mate Bradman Best and a surprise packet in Cronulla’s Toby Rudolf.

7. Dally M Medalist – Mitchell Moses will back up his stellar 2019, improving his game further under the tutelage of Andrew Johns and win his first Dally M medal, leading Parramatta to their first Grand Final in over a decade.

6. NRLW Premiers – You’ve got to lose one to win one, and that’ll be the case this year as Dragons’ captain Kezzie Apps holds the trophy aloft on Grand Final day, beating out the Broncos’ who’ll play in their third consecutive decider.

5. Wooden Spoon – The Bulldogs have made no sizeable recruits and with Kieran Foran out for the season, Canterbury will be beaten in strength and class by every other team in 2020.

4. Minor Premiership – South Sydney will sit in first place for the first time since 1989, on the back of some handy pre-season recruits and the resurgence of Adam Reynolds.

3. Clive Churchill – Reed Mahoney will star as he outguns Damien Cook and proves he’s ready to grab a Maroon jersey, putting in a stellar performance on rugby league’s greatest stage.

2. Runners up – Wayne Bennett will go close, but not close enough as the likes of Adam Reynolds, Damien Cook and Cameron Murray guide South Sydney to their second Grand Final appearance in seven years.

1. Premiers – The Parramatta Eels will break a 35-year-old drought and claim the title on the back of their star signings and the young spine. The 2010s were ruled by Melbourne and the Roosters, the 2020s will be Parramatta’s decade of dominance.

