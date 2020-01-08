The NRL season isn’t far away now! Here is part two of our 50 Fearless Predictions for 2020.



40. Top try scorer – The usual suspects will be up there in the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Daniel Tupou, Campbell Graham and Corey Oates, but it’ll be Maika Sivo who takes the top honour in consecutive years. The man is a weapon with quads the size of small children.

39. Top point scorer – Jarrod Croker will snare this back from Latrell Mitchell purely based on the fact that Mitchell won’t goal kick while Adam Reynolds is on the park. He’s on track to become the youngest player to score 2000 career points if he can score four points in the opening round.

38. Pre-season pearlers – The Rabbitohs will win this off-season snaring Origin stars Latrell Mitchell and Jai Arrow effective immediately, taking themselves from pretenders to contenders, and probably one back-rower short of premiership favourites.

37. Captain Cook – Damien Cook will be named South Sydney’s new captain following the retirements of their top three leaders in Greg Inglis, Sam Burgess and John Sutton, and narrowly beating halves Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker for the spot.

36. Man of Steel – Gareth Widdop will celebrate his first season on home soil by claiming the competition’s highest individual honour. He’ll beat out the likes of Luke Thompson, Sonny Bill Williams and Jackson Hastings for the achievement.



35. Super League Premiers – The Warrington Wolves have the best halves combination in the competition in Blake Austin and Gareth Widdop, and they’ll manage to lift the trophy, upsetting current premiers St Helens, a Wigan side featuring George Burgess and Jackson Hastings, and not to mention the crowd favourite Toronto Wolfpack.



34. Samoa Bill Williams – Toronto Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams will return to International rugby league for the first time since 2014 – but this time for Samoa. In a switch as big as Jason Taumalolo’s Tongan move, SBW’s move to represent his culture will spring a host of players to follow suit. Expect Josh McGuire to switch back to Samoa as well.

33. Golden Boot – He was a 2019 nominee, but Damien Cook will claim International Rugby League’s top gong after a stellar Four Nations tournament.

32. International Debutants –Australia will see a trickle of debutants in their squad for the Four Nations, including players from the Nines World Cup in Jai Arrow and Nathan Brown, while the Kiwis will see Dylan Brown and Bailey Simmonson don the black jersey for the first time.

31. Four Nations – Australia will triumph in the Southern Hemisphere Four Nations, while England will claim the Northern Hemisphere title as the teams warm up for the 2021 World Cup.