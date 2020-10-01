Tom Trbojevic looks set to miss the November State of Origin series.

Just days after Trbojevic was named in the NSW preliminary list, The Daily Telegraph has reported he may pull out of the squad.

‘Turbo’ has had his fair share of injuries this season on top of his latest shoulder setback, with hamstring issues keeping him from taking part in the first half of the season for Manly.

With rumours building of the star’s Origin withdrawal, NSW senior adviser Greg Alexander has conceded Trbojevic will be a big loss.

“Yeah, it would. Tommy is a great player,” Alexander said on NRL 360.

“You only have to look at what he did for NSW in 2018… he played on the wing, he was one of our best players last year at right centre, was fantastic for us.

“If Tom is not available that would be a blow.”

Trbojevic’s omission looks more likely if pressure from inside the club is building for the star to not take part in the November series, with Manly wanting their gun centre to get fit for the 2021 season.

If he plays in November, he will likely take the field in the NSW centre.

Speaking on 2GB, Fittler has said he isn’t aware of the report claiming Trbojevic will withdraw.

“That’s the first I’ve heard about it,” Fittler said on Wednesday.

“I’ve always said I’ll be gauged by the (Manly) doctor Nathan Gibbs. I’ll be speaking to Nathan Gibbs over the next few days to see how much truth there is in that.”

Dragons centre Zac Lomax is tipped to be on standby when Trbojevic confirms his withdrawal from the squad.