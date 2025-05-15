In-form fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has been electric to start the season, starring for the Melbourne Storm in the build-up to State of Origin.

The 26-year-old has never played a match for the NSW Blues; however, with fellow Origin contenders James Tedesco and Dylan Edwards both considered ahead of him, he may have to wait a little while longer, according to a couple of Blues legends.

Former Blues halfback Andrew Johns touched on why he believes Papenhuyzen will not be a Blues starter in 2025, despite his red-hot form to start the year.

"Not at the moment, because of the talent in front of him," Johns admitted on Nine's Freddy and The Eighth.

"He'd be limited for No.14 because you couldn't put him in the front line and defend him.

"It's difficult."

Brad Fittler shared in his former Origin teammate's sentiment, while also revealing a shock call that almost came to fruition during his tenure as the NSW Blues coach.

"You know what would be a shame? If he never played Origin," Fittler said.

"I had him in 2020, but he came in with a bad ankle. He scored that try in the grand final and got the Clive Churchill when they beat Penrith ... I was gonna play him.

"But he had a bad ankle and by game three, I couldn't get around to picking him."

The NSW Blues squad will be announced this Sunday, with one more match for Papenhuyzen to really stake his claim as the Blues' next fullback under returning coach Laurie Daley.