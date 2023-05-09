Yet again, things appear to be going from bad to worse for the Dragons, with reports arising that a pair of representative forwards want out of Kogarah.

While the league world converged on Brisbane for Magic Round at the weekend, the joint venture proved tragic, dropping their bundle, and the points, to cellar dwellars Wests on Sunday afternoon.

And though the heat under head coach Anthony Griffin has been dialled up to near-inferno proportions in the wake of the 18-16 defeat to the wooden-spoon front-runners, the futures of contracted forwards Jack Bird and Jaydn Su'A have become murky.

As reported by Danny Weidler on the Nine Network's 100% Footy, both Bird and Su'A are said to want out of the struggling side.

Su'A, 25, first signed with the club in 2022 from South Sydney, however, his brief tenure in red and white could be over sooner rather than later.

"There's been a bit of talk coming out (of Kogarah) that a couple of players may not necessarily want to be there," Weidler began.

"I'm hearing that Jayden Su'A is getting linked to a couple of clubs. That will obviously get denied by Su'A, but that's what's going on."

Despite any mooted desire to dump the Dragons and run, the Samoan international remains contrated to St George Illawarra under the cessation of the 2024, with Su'A set to earn around $650,000 next season.

Su'A not the only current Dragon linked with the exit, with Bird's name, once again, bandied in the transfer market.

However, while Weidler held the view that the former rep forward wanted out, the ex-Shark and Bronco stressed he would be staying on with the Dragons.

"I've heard some mail that Jack Bird has been ringing around looking for a new club," Weidler added.

"Jack has somehow got wind of me chasing that story up and rang me today (and) got on the front foot and said he is going to be a Dragon and is staying a Dragon.

"There's definitely been something going on, but Jack wants it to be made clear he is staying with the Dragons."

Bird first donned the club's famous Red V in 2021 after sitting out the 2020 season with an ACL injury.

The five-time NSW Blues representative remains contracted at Kogarah until the end of 2024, with a mutual option avaliable for the 2025 season.