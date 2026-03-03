Queensland coach Billy Slater has questioned the NRL's decision not to sanction Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton following his high tackle on Dragons rookie Setu Tu, admitting he was taken aback by the outcome.

Speaking on The Billy Slater Podcast, the former Maroons fullback made it clear he believes the weight of responsibility sits squarely on the defender to ensure their contact is legal, particularly in situations where attacking players are vulnerable.

"I think it's hugely the responsibility of the defender to make sure your tackle is legal," Slater said.

"So I'm actually really surprised that Stephen Crichton didn't cop any charge, even if it's just a fine.

"I just think you've got a huge duty of care to a player that's got no ability to protect themself while playing the game."

Slater's comments came after Crichton avoided any charge from the Match Review Committee for the shot on Tu, a moment that sparked debate across the rugby league world.

While the incident was penalised during the match, the lack of further sanction raised eyebrows, particularly given the NRL's continued crackdown on high contact, and the lack of penalising Crichton for his dangerous defensive plays.

Whether the league reviews similar incidents more harshly moving forward remains to be seen, but Slater's remarks have added weight to the call for greater consistency in how high tackles are judged.