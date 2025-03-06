Melbourne Storm icon and QLD Maroons head coach Billy Slater has predicted that Wests Tigers halves duo Lachlan Galvin and Jarome Luai will switch positions at some point during the 2025 NRL season.

Regarded as the biggest signing in Wests Tigers history, Jarome Luai arrives at the club on a $6 million multi-year contract after four premierships with the Penrith Panthers.

Looking to step out of Nathan Cleary's shadow, the 28-year-old will be handed the No.7 jersey and will have a tough job ahead of him as he looks to turn around the club's fortunes after they claimed the wooden spoon in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

However, one former NRL legend expects Luai to transition back to the five-eighth role during the 2025 NRL season.

Speaking on his Billy Slater Podcast, the current QLD Marons head coach believes that Lachlan Galvin and Jarome Luai will switch positions during this season, with the former moving into the No.7 jersey and the latter returning to the five-eighth position.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they actually swap positions and Galvin actually played that halfback role," Slater said.

"He's a real on-baller, he likes to be involved, while Luai has probably played his best football just sitting off a little bit, like when he plays with Nathan Cleary.

"They mightn't swap the numbers, but they might swap roles of who is more dominant."

Finishing at the bottom of the ladder in every single one of the past three seasons, the Tigers are looking to change around their fortunes and have made several new signings, which has seen them completely shake-up their roster.

However, the burden will still rely heavily on Galvin and Luai.

Galvin is entering just his second season in the NRL and Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould already believes that he is "the most exciting young playmaker" in the competition and is set to be a premiership-winner in the coming years.

"I'm excited to watch Lachlan Galvin," Gould said on Six Tackles with Gus.

"I'm obsessed with him. I love watching him play... I'm excited to see how he goes with Jarome Luai at the West Tigers.

"I think in the future, whoever has Lachlan Galvin in their side will be winning premierships.

"I'm not even worried about putting wraps on the kid because he is probably the most exciting young playmaker I've seen coming through in a long time."