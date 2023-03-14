All 16 NRL team lists are in for Round 3, and they have thrown up some big talking points.

Here are all the big issues ahead of Round 3.

Does Brad Arthur need a change on the bench?

It's easily arguable that Brad Arthur hasn't had his selections right to start the year for the Eels, with the club losing both of their opening games.

It has become evident during those performances - albeit in what is an incredibly tough start to the year draw-wise - that their four forwards on the bench policy just isn't working.

All of Jirah Momoisea, Jack Murchie, Wiremu Greig and Makahesi Makatoa are solid players in their own right, but combined, they don't bring a great deal of versatility or x-factor.

Of course, Parramatta will be hanging out for the return of Ryan Matterson and Shaun Lane in the coming weeks, which should allow Bryce Cartwright to go back to the interchange, but at this stage, a player like Jakob Arthur or Mitch Rein could easily be picked on the bench, even if they see limited minutes.

An extra attacking option for the middle third of the game is something so many teams are successful in employing, and it's something Arthur must consider, with Arthur named as 18th man for this Thursday's clash.

Which Knighs can stand up amid injury and suspension crisis?

The Newcastle Knights come into this Friday's game against the Dolphins without plenty of their top stars. Kalyn Ponga, Jayden Brailey, Jacob Saifiti, Tyson Frizell, Adam Elliott and Kurt Mann are among the players missing for the men from the Hunter.

That leaves the club with plenty of new faces in the starting 17, including the surprise addition of Phoenix Crossland at hooker following the off-season departure of Chris Randall.

Tyson Gamble, who arrived from the Brisbane Broncos during the off-season, moves into the number six jersey that was previously worn by Kalyn Ponga, while Jack Hetherington, who was expected to play more on the edge than in the middle, takes up residence at prop, with Leo Thompson in the 13 and Brodie Jones to make his first appearance of the year in the second-row.

The bench is a mostly unknown quantity, with Ryan Rivett, Mat Croker, Jack Johns and Dylan Lucas all named, Croker returning from suspension and is almost expected to step into something of a leadership role for the Knights this week.

Their pack will be badly out-muscled and out-experienced by the Dolphins, and it could well be enough for the Dolphins to go three and zero to start the year.

Big ins for the Roosters, but can they get on the same page?

The Sydney Roosters have looked like a team of strangers to start the season. Their attack simply hasn't been anywhere near good enough, and while they came away with a win over the Warriors last week, there is a lot of work to do for Trent Robinson at Bondi.

Regardless, they will move closer to full strength this week. Joseph Suaalii escapes his judiciary charge with a fine, while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley will be both back on the park.

Brandon Smith has also been cleared to play.

They are big boosts for the Roosters without a doubt, who often start the season slowly, but this week's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who also aren't at full strength, is big.

They need to win and win well, and if those ins can't fix their attacking issues, then it might be time to start asking questions over some of the off-season recruitment and retention calls made.

Justin Holbrook's surprise wing axing

Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has gone with a surprise call in his Round 3 team list, removing Jojo Fifita and calling Brian Kelly back into the side.

Kelly has missed the opening weeks of the season, and while he brings a certain degree of solidness that the Titans lacked against the St George Illawarra Dragons during Round 2, it's a big call nonetheless.

Fifita's defence has raised significant questions during the start of his still emerging NRL career, but dropping him may not be the answer, particularly given how Alofiana Khan-Pereira struggled in his second NRL game on Sunday evening.

The young winger is a star of the future and has had a taste of the NRL, but needs rapid improvement to hold his spot in the side.

Fifita will be snapping at the heels for a spot back in first-grade, of that there can be no doubt - he is far, far too good for the QLD Cup.

Storm's surprise return a major boost as youngster set to debut

The Melbourne Storm have been handed numerous unexpected boosts for Round 3 - Justin Olam, Xavier Coates and Tui Kamikamica are all back into the side.

Olam and Kamikamica in particular were supposed to be weeks away, while Tariq Sims is also back on the bench for the men in purple.

That comes as Nelson Asofa-Solomona prepares for a six to eight-week stint on the sidelines with a knee injury, but his loss being offset is a positive.

Maybe the biggest call for Craig Bellamy though is the debut of Jonah Pezet.

Apparently too raw to be picked last week - the first of Cameron Munster's absence - he has been added to the bench this weekend. Expect him to get some minutes in the second half as Tyran Wishart plays other positions.

Pezet is one to watch not just this week, but into the future. Immensely talented, he has set tongues wagging over his potential in the NRL.

Josh Schuster to face first test in halves

Realistically, Josh Schuster's Round 1 game would have been an excellent proving ground for his switch to five-eighth for the 2023 season.

The former second-rower has made the switch to the number six jersey for the 2023 campaign following the departure of Kieran Foran to the Gold Coast Titans, but missed the opening game of the year after he sat out injured.

What will now be his first game for the Sea Eagles in the halves comes against a much tougher opposition in the Parramatta Eels, although last year's grand finalists are coming off two straight losses to start the season.

That in itself creates more of a problem for Schuster who will have to deal with a fired up Parramatta side that possesses one of the NRL's best halves combinations in Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Schuster's move to five-eighth, and while they won't all be answered this weekend, it will provide a good test to start his time in Manly's halves - a position he wants to play.

Still no Papalii as Raiders look to break winless duck

The Canberra Raiders have had what can only be described as a horror start to the season, losing each of their opening two games in Townsville and Redcliffe against the North Queensland Cowboys and Dolphins respectively.

They finally get back home this weekend to play the Cronulla Sharks, but it will still be without Josh Papalii, who is now joined on the sideline by youngster Ata Mariota.

That puts more and more pressure on Joseph Tapine, who will again have to carry the Raiders' forward pack to avoid what would be a disastrous zero and three start for Ricky Stuart's side, who are desperately trying to make their way back to the finals after qualifying by the skin of their teeth last year.