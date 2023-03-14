2023-03-16T09:00:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2023-03-16T09:00:00Z
PAR
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|C. Tuipulotu
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Tolutau Koula
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Josh Schuster
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Jake Trbojevic
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Kelma Tuilagi
|13
|Josh Aloiai
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kaeo Weekes
|15
|Ben Trbojevic
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Sean Keppie
|RESERVES
|18
|Toafofoa Sipley
|19
|Cooper Johns
|20
|Morgan Harper
|21
|Karl Lawton
|22
|Ben Condon
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Bailey Simonsson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Bryce Cartwright
|11
|Matt Doorey
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jirah Momoisea
|14
|Jack Murchie
|15
|Wiremu Greig
|16
|Makahesi Makatoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Jakob Arthur
|18
|Haze Dunster
|19
|Ofahiki Ogden
|20
|Ky Rodwell
|21
|Isaac Lumelume
|22
2023-03-17T07:00:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW
2023-03-17T07:00:00Z
DOL
|1
|Lachlan Miller
|2
|Hymel Hunt
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Dominic Young
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Jackson Hastings
|8
|Daniel Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Jack Hetherington
|11
|Brodie Jones
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Leo Thompson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ryan Rivett
|15
|Mat Croker
|16
|Jack Johns
|17
|Dylan Lucas
|RESERVES
|18
|Enari Tuala
|19
|Greg Marzhew
|20
|Oryn Keeley
|21
|Ben Talty
|22
|Thomas Cant
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Euan Aitken
|3
|Brenko Lee
|4
|Tesi Niu
|5
|Isaiya Katoa
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Kodi Nikorima
|9
|Jarrod Wallace
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Tom Gilbert
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connelly Lemuelu
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Ray Stone
|16
|Kurt Donoghoe
|17
|RESERVES
|Mason Teague
|18
|Poasa Faamausili
|19
|JJ Collins
|20
|Anthony Milford
|21
|Robert Jennings
|22
2023-03-17T09:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2023-03-17T09:00:00Z
SOU
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Joseph Suaalii
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Egan Butcher
|12
|Nat Butcher
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Turpin
|15
|Drew Hutchison
|16
|Terrell May
|17
|Fletcher Baker
|RESERVES
|18
|Naufahu Whyte
|19
|Ben Thomas
|20
|Sandon Smith
|21
|Corey Allan
|22
|Siua Wong
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Isaiah Tass
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Izaac Thompson
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Michael Chee-Kam
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Blake Taaffe
|14
|Hame Sele
|15
|Davvy Moale
|16
|Shaquai Mitchell
|17
|RESERVES
|Jed Cartwright
|18
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|19
|Ben Lovett
|20
|Taane Milne
|21
|Peter Mamouzelos
|22
2023-03-18T04:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2023-03-18T04:00:00Z
MEL
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|A. Khan-Pereira
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Aaron Schoupp
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Chris Randall
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Joe Stimson
|13
|Isaac Liu
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Campbell
|15
|Erin Clark
|16
|Joseph Vuna
|17
|I. Fa'asuamaleaui
|RESERVES
|18
|Sam McIntyre
|19
|Klese Haas
|20
|Toby Sexton
|21
|Keano Kini
|22
|Treymain Spry
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Tyran Wishart
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Tui Kamikamica
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jonah Pezet
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Tariq Sims
|16
|Jordan Grant
|17
|RESERVES
|Grant Anderson
|18
|Aaron Pene
|19
|Young Tonumaipea
|20
|Bronson Garlick
|21
|Kane Bradley
|22
2023-03-18T06:30:00Z
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL
2023-03-18T06:30:00Z
NZW
|1
|Tom Chester
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jordan McLean
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Reuben Cotter
|11
|Coen Hess
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|17
|James Tamou
|RESERVES
|18
|Heilum Luki
|19
|Brendan Elliot
|20
|Taniela Sadrugu
|21
|Riley Price
|22
|Mitchell Dunn
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|Edward Kosi
|2
|Brayden Wiliame
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Te Maire Martin
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Bunty Afoa
|10
|Mitch Barnett
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Josh Curran
|15
|Bayley Sironen
|16
|Tom Ale
|17
|RESERVES
|Freddy Lussick
|20
|Viliami Vailea
|18
|Ronald Volkman
|21
|Jazz Tevaga
|22
|Rocco Berry
|23
2023-03-18T08:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2023-03-18T08:35:00Z
STI
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Corey Jensen
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cory Paix
|15
|Keenan Palasia
|16
|Thomas Flegler
|17
|Martin Taupau
|RESERVES
|18
|Deine Mariner
|19
|Brendan Piakura
|20
|Xavier Willison
|21
|Jock Madden
|22
|Delouise Hoeter
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Jayden Sullivan
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Moses Mbye
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|11
|Jaydn Su'A
|12
|Jack Bird
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jacob Liddle
|14
|Zane Musgrove
|15
|Toby Couchman
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|RESERVES
|Michael Molo
|18
|Max Feagai
|19
|Jaiyden Hunt
|20
|Talatau Amone
|21
|Aaron Woods
|22
2023-03-19T05:05:00Z
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN
2023-03-19T05:05:00Z
WST
|1
|Hayze Perham
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Paul Alamoti
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Max King
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Ryan Sutton
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Okunbor
|15
|Corey Waddell
|16
|Franklin Pele
|17
|Fa'amanu Brown
|RESERVES
|19
|Braidon Burns
|20
|Karl Oloapu
|21
|Josh Reynolds
|22
|Jackson Topine
|23
|Jayden Tanner
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Charlie Staines
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Brent Naden
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Junior Tupou
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|David Klemmer
|10
|Asu Kepaoa
|11
|Shawn Blore
|12
|Fonua Pole
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brandon Wakeham
|14
|Alex Twal
|15
|Joe Ofahengaue
|16
|Brandon Tumeth
|17
|RESERVES
|Justin Matamua
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|John Bateman
|20
|Rua Ngatikaura
|21
|Jahream Bula
|22
2023-03-19T07:15:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2023-03-19T07:15:00Z
CRO
|1
|Sebastian Kris
|2
|Nick Cotric
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|H. Smith-Shields
|5
|Albert Hopoate
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Pasami Saulo
|9
|Danny Levi
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|C. Harawira-Naera
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Starling
|15
|Trey Mooney
|16
|Corey Horsburgh
|17
|Emre Guler
|RESERVES
|18
|Zac Woolford
|19
|Matt Frawley
|20
|James Schiller
|21
|Semi Valemei
|22
|Peter Hola
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cameron McInnes
|14
|Royce Hunt
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Jack Williams
|17
|RESERVES
|Connor Tracey
|18
|Thomas Hazelton
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Jayden Berrell
|21
|Daniel Atkinson
|22
