The 2025 NRL Preliminary Finals are here, and the stage is set for two blockbuster clashes that will determine who earns the right to play on Grand Final day.

On Friday night, Melbourne and Cronulla meet at AAMI Park in a battle between a finals heavyweight and a challenger desperate to break through. Then on Sunday, Brisbane host defending premiers Penrith at Suncorp Stadium in what promises to be a fierce rematch of the 2023 Grand Final.

While systems, set completions and coaching tactics will all play their part, prelims are often defined by the players who step up when the pressure is at its highest.

The individual matchups between each side's stars can turn the momentum of a game and dictate the outcome. This weekend, two duels in particular stand out as the ones that could decide who books their ticket to Accor Stadium.

Nicho Hynes vs Jahrome Hughes

On Friday night, the spotlight falls on the halves, where Storm star Jahrome Hughes faces off against Sharks gun Nicho Hynes.

Hughes has battled injury concerns but is set to return for the Storm, and his presence is vital. His sharp running game, ability to spot space on short sides, and control with the boot have long been at the core of Melbourne's success.

For the Storm to dominate field position and apply pressure in their usual clinical fashion, Hughes will need to dictate the tempo from the opening minutes.

On the other side of the pitch is Hynes. The former Storm playmaker has been the heartbeat of the Sharks' attack, steering them to two impressive finals wins against the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters.

Hynes will be desperate to put his old club to the sword and lead the Sharks to a breakthrough finals victory, reclaiming his place as one of the NRL's brightest stars.

Dylan Edwards vs Reece Walsh

Sunday's showdown at Suncorp brings a different but equally fascinating head-to-head battle, with Reece Walsh matching up against Dylan Edwards.

Walsh is the Broncos' spark plug, a fullback with blistering speed and the footwork to confuse even the best defences.

His ability to inject himself on both edges and exploit second-phase play makes him the Broncos' most dangerous weapon. However, with brilliance comes risk, and the Panthers will look to frustrate Walsh by cutting down his time and forcing errors.

Standing opposite him is Edwards, the model of consistency and the man who embodies Penrith's ruthless style.

While he may lack Walsh's highlight-reel quality, Edwards punishes teams with tireless kick returns, flawless positioning and unrelenting effort. He grinds opposition packs down by constantly shifting momentum in the Panthers' favour, and his reliability under pressure is one of the reasons the Panthers remain as the biggest threat in September.