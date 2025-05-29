A new rugby league video game is on the way, with Big Ant CEO Ross Symonds confirming an announcement is 'not far away'.

One of the worst-kept secrets in the game, with images surfacing of players being scanned this year as anticipation has built, Symonds confirmed an announcement will not be made this week.

He said, however, that it's not far away, and the wait time between an announcement and the game being released will not be a long one.

"Yes, it's the worst-kept RL "secret", but we still can't reveal the game," Symonds wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I do want to ease the tension a little, let you know there will be no announcement this week, but I guarantee that it's not far away - and the wait from announcement to game release will be very short."

That would indicate the game is in the final stages of testing, and that the release date, which has been speculated to line up with the end of the State of Origin period and run to the NRL finals, could well be on track.

The game, expected to be called Rugby League 26, is the first since 2017, when Big Ant released Rugby League Live 4. Since then, the studio has focused on rugby union, AFL and cricket games.

The first console rugby league game was released in 2003, with Rugby League 26 to be the eighth major console game released for the code, with Big Ant producing the last three, being Rugby League Live 3 (2017), Rugby League Live 2 (2012) and Rugby League Live (2010).