Every finals series has its narratives.

Some sides enter September with unstoppable momentum, while others limp in looking shot.

That is usually when the experts start circling their pens to cross out the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. But if history teaches us anything, it is this: Beware the wounded Bulldog.

Canterbury have made an art form of defying the form guide. When critics say they are done, they find another gear. When rivals think they are easy prey, they take a surprising scalp.

The finals have always been about more than regular season stats. Just ask Manly in 1995 or Parramatta in 2021, two of the most dominant regular-season teams of the last forty years, who both crumbled on grand final day.

Cameron Ciraldo is right: the comp starts now. And if this current group has tapped into any of the Bulldogs' historic DNA while forging their own culture, September could once again belong to Belmore.

2025: Here we go again

The Bulldogs of 2025 set up their season perfectly. They banked wins over the sides they simply had to beat, taking down the Dragons, Eels, Knights and Souths twice each.

They added stirring comebacks against Canberra and the Roosters when many had written them off mid-game, and produced a statement win over the Sharks that silenced doubters.

The only blemish was a Thursday night loss to Brisbane in wet conditions. Fans were flooding the streets and the drums of belmore were beating premiership glory. As we know, premierships are not won in June.

Then came the turbulence. Injuries and suspension's piled up, several players were unexpectedly picked for Origin duty, and speculation around unsigned contracts grew louder.

The run home was far less convincing.

They lost to the Roosters in a week where illness swept through the squad, fell narrowly to Melbourne, scraped past a Penrith reserve-grade side, and looked flat in a dead rubber against Cronulla.

So here we are again. The Bulldogs are being written off by many of their own fans, outside noise is deafening, and the questions are familiar. But history says this is exactly when Canterbury are most dangerous.

1995: Beating the unbeatable

Canterbury finished 6th with a 14–8 record and looked well off the pace of the competition heavyweights. They were hammered 42–0 by Newcastle mid-season and lost most of their clashes with top-eight rivals. Their run home was padded by beating strugglers, including a 66–4 demolition of the Cowboys in Round 22.

Then September came.

Week 1: edged St George 12–8 in a rain-soaked grind.

Week 2: muscled past Brisbane 24–10, taking down one of the glamour sides of the era.

Preliminary final: belted Canberra 25–6, ending the Raiders' dynasty-era hopes.

Grand Final: stunned minor premiers Manly 17–4 in one of the great boilovers.

From pretenders to champions in four weeks, it was a turnaround only the Bulldogs could pull off.

1998: The miracle run

If 1995 was unlikely, 1998 was miraculous. Canterbury finished 9th with a 12–12 record but still qualified under the new ten-team finals system.

September did what September so often does in Belmore. They beat St George 20–12, Next came a 23–2 demolition of the North Sydney Bears. They loopthen stunned the Newcastle Knights 28–16, the reigning ARL premiers from a year earlier.

The preliminary final against Parramatta became the stuff of legend. Down 18–2 with less than ten minutes left, Canterbury stormed back with three tries to force extra time, then broke the Eels' hearts 32–20.

That Parramatta side carried a strong Bulldogs connection, with ex-Canterbury stars Jim Dymock, Jason Smith, Dean Pay and Jarrod McCracken forming the core of their pack. But it did not matter. The Dogs produced one of the greatest comebacks in finals history.

Fans who lived it still say the comeback felt as good as a premiership itself. Though Brisbane were too strong in the decider, the Bulldogs' dressing room was remembered as the happiest losing grand final sheds of all time.

2004: The off-field storm

Not every test has been about on-field form. In 2004 Canterbury were engulfed in the Coffs Harbour scandal, one of the biggest off-field controversies in rugby league history. The story dominated headlines for months. The players' focus, the club's culture, and their very credibility were torn apart in the public arena.

Yet when the footy was played, Canterbury absorbed the pressure, shut out the noise and powered through September although they had a hickup in the first final against the Cowboys. Despite the storm, they lifted the trophy on grand final day.

It is a reminder that the Bulldogs have never had it easy. They have often been a club under a harsh microscope, from fans and commentators alike. However, the lesson is simple. This club thrives on adversity.

2014: Written off again, same headlines same story

In 2014 Canterbury staggered into 7th place after a dire finish to the regular season. They lost four of their last five games, including defeats to Manly, Penrith, the Cowboys and the Titans. Their only win was against Souths, the very side that would later crush them in the grand final.

Most experts had them pencilled for a first-week exit. Instead, they produced a classic Bulldogs surge. They stunned Melbourne 28–4 at AAMI Park, edged Manly 17–16 in extra time, and ground out an 18–12 win over Penrith in the preliminary final.

By the time they ran out on grand final night, they had already defied every prediction. Souths proved too strong, but the Bulldogs had once again shown they are most dangerous when written off.

Why it matters now

The common thread through all these campaigns is simple. The Bulldogs do their best work when everyone else thinks they are finished. Whether it was beating juggernauts like Brisbane, Canberra and Manly in the 90s, silencing headlines in 2004, or stunning Melbourne and Manly in 2014, Canterbury have a habit of turning doubters into believers.

That is why the current noise around Lachlan Galvin, Spine changes, small forward packs and the Bulldogs' spine feels familiar. The headlines are loud, the criticism is constant, and the predictions are bleak. But history says Canterbury live for this kind of challenge. They turn outside doubt into inside fire.

So as the finals loom once again, the lesson is clear. The regular season tells one story, but September tells another. And if the Bulldogs' DNA has blended with Ciraldo's new culture, then history warns us all. Beware the wounded Bulldog.