Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Raymond Faitala-Mariner is on the path to recovery, but doctors haven't ruled out the chance he may have to retire yet.

The 28-year-old former Warrior has played 87 NRL games and was a mainstay of the Bulldogs' side after shifting from the New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2016 season.

In 2020, he managed 20 games in a losing side, scoring six tries and being a constant threat with the ball in hand while also defending strongly.

A devastating foot injury and complications with the recovery however left him unable to play again after Round 2 in 2021, and now, nine months on, he is still not back to full fitness.

Gould confirmed early in December that Faitala-Mariner was showing positive signs, and has now told Wide World of Sports that, while there is a long way to go on the road to recovery, is showing better signs this time around after a bone graft on his foot mid-year.

"He still has a long way to go but he's better this time around compared to his previous surgery for the same injury," Gould told the publication.

"You can't question his courage and work ethic - he is really putting in.

"He is still in rehab and only running on 50 per cent of his body weight. But no pain so far which is encouraging. He has been able to participate in weights programs.

"No contact or tackle technique training as yet.

"We still have to get him up to supporting full body weight - then running at full speed. Then direction changes. Getting up and down and the like.

"He has barely played since 2020 so he has a lot of ground to make up. He's giving it all he can."

Despite his return to running and strength work, doctors are reportedly still not entirely convinced, saying there is a 20 per cent chance he will have to retire.