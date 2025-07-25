The South Sydney Rabbitohs have undergone one of the most disastrous injury tolls in recent history, with head coach Wayne Bennett being forced into a selection nightmare in the back end of the season.\r\n\r\nCameron Murray's ruptured Achilles kicked off the injury-plagued season for the Bunnies, and with their season effectively over six weeks out from finals, the skipper would be forgiven for turning his attention to 2026.\r\n\r\nMurray has no such plans, and neither does his coach.\r\n\r\nWith the NSW Blues star ramping up his training load in recent weeks, it's been reported that he is itching to get back onto the field.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_46538" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs watches on during the round 14 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Penrith Panthers at ANZ Stadium on June 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBennett spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald,\u00a0revealing his stance on whether Murray should return or not.\r\n\r\n"If it's important for Cam to play a couple of games at the end of the season, he can do that. I won't spoil it for him," the legendary coach said.\r\n\r\n"There is a chance he'll play before the season finishes."\r\n\r\nBennett went on to commend Murray for his work ethic throughout his entire rehabilitation process, expressing his respect and trust in his skipper to make the right call.\r\n\r\n"He's done a remarkable job with his recovery... I'll do what he wants to do."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_125887" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett smiles as he speaks to media during a NRL media opportunity at Rugby League Central on September 02, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWhile Bennett gave the star lock the green light should he wish to return, he admitted the final call is out of his hands.\r\n\r\n"I'm not pushing or prodding him to come back.\r\n\r\n"He won't play if the medical staff aren't confident, but they are at the moment," he revealed.\r\n\r\nMurray's return would open the door for an Australia call-up, with incoming Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters looking to get off to a solid start in this year's Ashes.