St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt is in no mood to wait for a decision on his career, promising he will have a new contract signed by the start of the 2023 season.

Hunt will enter the off-season with one year remaining on his long-term deal at the Dragons - a club he would reportedly likely to remain at for the final contract of his career is the circumstances work.

The star halfback, who played hooker for the Queensland Maroons during this year's winning State of Origin series, is likely to be one of the front-runners for the Dally M Medal on the back of an incredible individual season, despite the Dragons missing the top eight by four points.

The Red V would finish the season with a 12 and 12 record - one which Hunt added wins to off his own back.

He has been linked heavily with an exit from the Dragons at the end of 2023 however, with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins all already rumoured to be interested ahead of his official free agency date of November 1.

Despite the interest reportedly already being shown in Hunt, he told Fox Sports after last night's Round 25 win over the Brisbane Broncos that he wants a decision to be made before the start of the 2023 season.

"The season is done now so we'll get it sorted out," Hunt said.

"It'll be sorted before next season."

While not confirming which club he may end up at, Hunt said it was a possibility that he could remain at the Dragons beyond the end of 2023, and put a stop to any speculation by signing before November 1.

"It's definitely a possibility," he added.

"I informed the club I just wanted to wait till the season was over and we'll get it sorted."

The Dragons have made it clear they want to keep Hunt, however, he had reportedly been low balled by an offer of around $750,000 per season, and told that a clause regarding Anthony Griffin's future in his next contract wasn't an option.

Griffin is under enormous pressure as coach of the Dragons after a season where the club missed the finals yet again, while the future of Jayden Sullivan could also be directly tied to Hunt's next contract decision despite the fact he is on contract until the end of 2024, playing even more pressure on the call from the Red V.