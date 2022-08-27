Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has finally responded to the links between his club and Ben Hunt, who comes off contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Hunt's contract situation is fast becoming one of the most talked about in NRL circles, with the Dragons star coming to the end of his long and rich deal at the Red V.

The Dragons have reportedly lowballed Hunt with an offer of around $750,000 per season, and while it's said that Hunt wants to re-sign with the Dragons, he also wants to remain under Anthony Griffin at the club. The Dragons reportedly knocked back a clause that would see Hunt able to get out of his contract if Griffin was moved on, which appears more and more likely given the struggles of the Red V.

Hunt has been linked with all of the Gold Coast Titans, Dolphins and Canterbury Bulldogs, while other clubs are reportedly interested in his services for 2024 and beyond.

The Titans will bring Kieran Foran to the club in 2023, but have struggled for experience in their spine and Hunt could fix one of two issues at the club, either at halfback or hooker.

Despite that, speaking to News Corp, Holbrook remained silent on declaring interest, but admitted most clubs would be looking at a player like Hunt, who started at hooker for Queensland in the State of Origin arena this year, but plays in the number seven for the Dragons.

“There’s that much speculation around things like that," Holbrook said.

“He’s got another year down there anyway. Nothing’s going to change for next year.

“Like anyone else, if players are off in 2024 then you naturally look at them.

“It’s nothing more than that at the moment.”

Holbrook did state that the Titans haven't officially met with Hunt or his management however, with the Dragons still believed to be the front runners, despite the future of Jayden Sullivan adding to the complexity of the situation for the Red V.

Hunt officially can sign with other clubs for 2024 and beyond from November 1.