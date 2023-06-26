It's probably not unfair to suggest that this past week has been one of the most noteworthy in recent memory.

We had two Origin series decided, a blockbuster coaching announcement and the saga to end all sagas in Ben Hunt's (possibly) inevitable exit from the Red V.

There have been no scarcity of talking points this weekend. Below are 20 thoughts from a crazy week of rugby league:

1. Whilst I totally agree that Origin dead rubbers should be done away with, Channel 9 have monster money invested in the game either way. It's the way it is and we, unfortunately, just have to cop it. I suppose the Maroons deserve a chance to complete a three-nil whitewash while the Blues deserve a chance to somewhat atone. Doesn't make it any less ridiculous though.

2. I am completely torn on the Ben Hunt situation. I believe the Dragons need to cut him right away and use the money elsewhere, but if they don't get anything in return from both the Broncos and Titans then it looks like they're walkovers. Not ideal but a separation will help both club and player.

3. Sticking with this, if I'm the Dragons I'm asking for a player loan from the Broncos. Doesn't really matter who, 2023 is a write off, it's all about saving face. Re the Titans, I'm absolutely demanding they release Toby Sexton right away. He becomes the Dragons seven right away.

4. Plenty of people rushing to Reece Walsh's defense by proclaiming he was "yelling at an opposition player". I don't see that as much better to be honest. Just a heat of the moment thing. He'll learn from this.

5. I didn't think it was possible to make an announcement the size of a coaching change without it being talked about before. Congrats to the Titans for sneaking that in there without any reports prior. I mean they really, really snuck it in there.

6. There are plenty of theories going around re NSW's approach to Origin 3. Surely it's time to blood some new players. Give Nicho Hynes an actual debut. Campbell Graham has to finally put on the jersey he's more than deserved. If they run out an unchanged up - other than Turbo's enforced out - then I doubt I'll even bother watching.

7. James Tedesco's days as the game's elite number one are over. I would be picking Dylan Edwards for Game 3, however if any player has ever deserved a swansong, it's Tedesco. Therefore I'd be ok with him being picked, as long as it is made clear it's a well earned goodbye and thanks game.

8. Sticking with Origin, Brad Fittler supposedly has one more year on his Origin contract. Pay it out and move him on at the end of the series. With Hasler no longer available, I have it down to two men. Geoff Toovey or Danny Buderus. If you're going to appoint a former player such as Buderus (or Boyd Cordner, Paul Gallen, the Morris Twins etc) then you need experienced assistants. Toovey could start tomorrow.

9. Jumping across the border, I don't think this Queensland side is getting anywhere near the praise it deserves. Everyone, myself included, has been about how bad the Blues have been. I stand by that, but QLD have been very good. What a side just quietly.

10. Last one with Origin; unfortunately the ridiculousness of the Women's Origin series being contested across two games was laid bare. NSW won the game late on yet it counted for naught as the series was decided on points aggregate. It was better than the Blues retaining due to a draw but a game three is imperative from next season. Even the victorious QLD players being interviewed in the post code proclaimed it was "crap".

11. There are rumours of Newtown star Kayal Iro's growing unhappiness at the Sharks. As a Sharks fan, this is not he news I wanted to hear, albeit completely understandable. Iro is way too good to be stuck in reserve grade and would walk into a number of sides at centre. Watch this space.

12. I have a terrible feeling re the Dolphins remainder of the season. They have seemed so far off the pace over the past few weeks. Their depth was always going to be the issue but the next month could be scary. Regardless, they've exceeded all expectations but the finals now look a million miles away.

13. The Tigers best recruitment decision in recent times may have actually come in them saying no. Reports are that Benji Marshall has said a resounding no thanks to Josh Schuster. Although undoubtedly talented, Schuster is not the player the Tiger need to be targeting. The days of overpaying inconsistent youngsters seems to be over in Tiger Town.

14. Are Parramatta the competition's most underappreciated side? Fans seem to be way too hung up on their slow start and not paying enough attention to their current run of form. Their first half against the Dolphins this past weekend is as dominant as you'll ever see.

15. Andrew Webster is about $1.000001 to win coach of the year. What an incredible turnaround across the Tasman. Great to see their game against the Bunnies sell out so far in advance also.

16. Has there ever been a more overused and worn out rugby league cliche than "the battle of Brookvale"? Time to give it a rest.

17. Since the completion of Round 10, the Bunnies have only beaten the Tigers and Titans. The Origin period has proven a huge roadblock for this once high flying South Sydney outfit. Injuries to big name players hasn't helped but it's fair to say Souths have fallen away significantly.

18. If reports are true that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has turned down a cameo stint at Manly, that's a real shame. The sooner we see the superstar back in our game, the better. With Turbo out for the season, I'd be more than ok with him coming in.

19. It seems as though the hip drop era is over. Pat Carrigan's hip drop tackle wasn't even penalised. A month and a half ago he's sin binned and suspended for three weeks. No wonder fans loathe these seemingly random crackdowns.

20. I 100 per cent agree with any potential anger that the Broncos could add a player of Ben Hunt's quality so late into the season. To think that the system allows the worst team's best player to jump ship to chase a premiership is pretty embarrassing. I have no idea what the answer is but surely it isn't this.