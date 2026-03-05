The Melbourne Storm have added to their incredible first-round record of 23 years of winning the opening affair of their season after embarrassing the Parramatta Eels at AAMI Park. \n\nIt saw star hooker Harry Grant control the game beautifully, resulting in a 52-4 smashing before coming off with a suspected leg injury in the 59th minute.\n\nThe crafty skipper had his hands in everything and was creating opportunities across the paddock.\n\n“I just think with Harry this season he's just really concentrated on making sure he's playing his best footy and coming to training and training the best he can and going on from there. He's had one helluva pre-season and helluva game there tonight," Bellamy said in his post-match press conference.\n\nIn what was such a dominant 60-minute display by Grant, Andrew Voss on commentary was taken aback by his performance and stated he is better than Cameron Smith on his day.\n\nAlthough Bellamy didn't want to compare the two, he showed his gratitude at being able to coach both the dummy halves at the club right after each other. \n\n“That's an interesting comparison he's certainly quicker than Cameron Smith at his best I can tell you,” Bellamy said.\n\n“Aat the end of the day we're talking about two different players and probably two different eras and they are both wonderful, wonderful players and I just look back and look forward and just think like how fortunate this club's been or how fortunate for me as a coach to have two guys that touch the ball more than anybody else in the team and to have Cameron play as long as he did and then soon as he retired Harry came in after, so let's say the whole club has been very fortunate to have two players like Cameron and Harry.”\n\nIn what is relief for Storm fans, Grant's injury doesn't seem to be too serious, with Bellamy taking a joking stab at his skipper post-game.\n\n“He did there in the first half, we were happy he did before he broke his leg,” Bellamy joked when asked if Grant controlled the game.\n\n“Oh that's right cramp, I thought he broke his leg, so we got him off, but it was only a cramp, so we were very lucky there."\n\nThe Storm will take on the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 2; meanwhile, the Eels will travel to Brisbane to face the Broncos.