Last week, the Melbourne Storm confirmed that coach Craig Bellamy would be extending his tenure at the club until 2028.

With the talks of retirement looming every year, the multi-premiership-winning coach explained his decision to extend his coaching contract at a press conference yesterday.

“If I wasn't doing this have I got a reason to get up out of bed in the morning?," he said.

“I wouldn't say it was an easy decision, but it's the decision we have come to and one I am going to embrace. I am really looking forward to Friday night and the rest of the season.”

The Storm will play their first trial game tonight against the Canberra Raiders, both teams largely playing their reserve grade sides.

Kitting up in the fullback jersey for Storm tonight is young gun, Hugo Peel.

Although he is not the current number one choice to replace Ryan Papenhauyzen, Bellamy can see Peel having a strong future at the club.

“One of Hugo's greatest strengths is his endurance. He is the fittest player here, so that's a real strength for a fullback.”

When asked about the prospect of a debut this season, Bellamy shared his hopes.

“I would like to think so. Without a doubt.”

“I think he'll play at some stage this year, I don't know about fullback, but we are gonna have a look at him in trials and some other positions as well.”

The current first choice fullback for Bellamy is 22-year-old Sua Fa'alogo.

The rising Samoan star made his debut for the Storm in 2023, with seven appearances last year and four tries.

Since then, his game has come leaps and bounds, with an impressive pre-season under his belt.

Bellamy shared that Sua's previous weak spot was his endurance, however this has greatly improved, putting him as the main contender to replace Papenhauyzen.

“This year he's come back really fit and done heaps of work,” Bellamy told the media.

“Hugo Peel, can play there, Nick Meaney can play any position, so there's a couple more options if it doesn't work out… but as I said, we are really confident in Sua with the pre-season he's had.”

Lomax's possible arrival was also a talking point during the press conference, with Bellamy keeping his thoughts short and sweet.

“I don't know what's happening there at the moment.”

“I'm hopeful, without a doubt. We would love to see him here.”

With Lomax's arrival still uncertain and key players missing this season, Bellamy confirmed that Storm's 2026 premiership campaign could be one of their toughest tests yet.

“Obviously, with Paps and Nas, and especially with Eli not being here, he's probably been our best player the past couple of years. It's going to be a little bit more difficult than what we've had in the last couple of years, but we have some really good kids coming through.”