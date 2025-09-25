Cronulla Sharks fans, look away.

Although named, many thought it was a long shot that we would see Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes feature in the preliminary final this week against the Sharks.

Those doubts have now been put to bed, though, with Storm coach Craig Bellamy making a huge announcement.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Bellamy confirmed Hughes will feature in the club's do-or-die match this weekend.

"He's done enough to be confident in what he needs to do and what he is doing," Bellamy said.

"Something drastic would have to go wrong for him to miss."

Many expected Hughes to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after dislocating his shoulder in the regular season and then fracturing his forearm upon his return just a few weeks later; however, the 2024 Dally M medalist will overcome the pain to feature for his side on Friday.

Bellamy admitted that Hughes hasn't gotten through “a whole heap” of contact training in the build-up to the preliminary final, however is confident the star halfback will turn up for the Storm regardless.