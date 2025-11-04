The Gold Coast Titans have been one of the most talked about clubs in the NRL in recent months, and not for the right reasons.\nMany were critical of the Titans pursuit of Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy despite recently signing Josh Hannay, including Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker.\nTitans majority owner Rebecca Frizelle has fired back at Parker after he claimed Hannay was blindsided by the club's pursuit of Bellamy.\nSpeaking on SEN Radio, Parker suggested Hannay may have been “backstabbed” after reports emerged that the Titans had held talks with Bellamy about a potential coaching role.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_220859" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 15: Coach Craig Bellamy speaks during a press conference after a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on October 15, 2020 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nHowever, Frizelle strongly rejected the suggestion, appearing on Parker's own show to set the record straight.\n“Corey, I'd like to clear this up now because it did bother me that you would think we'd be dishonest or not transparent with our incoming coach,” Frizelle said.\n“We are straight shooters and we will always be transparent.\n“We would never treat anyone poorly like that.”\nFrizelle stated that both Hannay and Bellamy were aware of discussions between the club and the Storm super coach, insisting that there was “nothing done behind closed doors.”\n“There was nothing we did that neither Josh or Craig Bellamy were not across,” Frizelle said.\n“I hope that clears it up for the public.”\nParker later accepted Frizelle's clarification, saying the explanation “provides great clarity for the listeners and fans.”\nThe saga has now officially ended after the Titans concluded talks with Bellamy last week, paving the way for Hannay to lead the club on a three-year deal.\nHannay himself confirmed he was never caught off guard.\n“I wasn't blindsided by the speculation around him, I was across that,” he told the Daily Telegraph.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_107626" align="alignnone" width="2560"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 18: Sharks coach Josh Hannay looks on before the start of the round 15 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Cronulla Sharks at QCB Stadium, on June 18, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nFrizelle also addressed concerns that the incoming Perth Bears franchise could target Titans stars Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Jayden Campbell ahead of their 2027 NRL debut.\nBears coach Mal Meninga has expressed interest in Fa'asuamaleaui, but Frizelle backed the club's ability to retain its core players.\n“I'm not too worried about the Perth Bears,” Frizelle said.\n“I wish them all the success, I think they have a big challenge ahead.\n“Perth coming in is great for the game, but I'm confident with our playing group and where they sit.”