Wests Tigers prop Terrell May has opened up on his non-selection for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series, claiming it has a large part to do with his last name.

May, who is brothers with controversial figures Taylan May (who is currently without a club) and Tyrone May (who is currently in England), was overlooked for Game 1 of the Origin series in a surprise move by coach Laurie Daley.

The coach reportedly received advice from advisors close to him that May, despite tackling at nearly 98 per cent this year, isn't good enough defensively, and that his 'eccentric character' could upset the ten-day camp to prepare for Game 1.

The Blues, who flew to Queensland on Sunday, have instead gone with Mitchell Barnett and Payne Haas to start in the middle third, while Spencer Leniu retains his spot on the bench and will be joined by Origin rookie Max King from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Speaking to News Corp, May revealed he knew he wouldn't be selected before the season started due to his last name, and his Roosters' departure which occurred and came as a shock before the start of the season.

"It's painful to miss out," he told the publication.

"But, to be honest, I knew I wasn't going to make it before the season even started. I knew no matter how well I played last Sunday, I wouldn't get picked.

"I said to my family and friends, ‘No matter how good I play, I can guarantee I won't make it'. I feel like I've got to work extra hard because of my last name. Some people don't like my personality or my name.

"Having to leave the Roosters, too, hurt my image. No one knows what really happened. I still don't understand why.

"My personality is who I am. I don't want to be fake."

May, who has played 64 NRL games, has been one of the competition's breakout players, sitting near the top of the Dally M count and leading Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race through the first half of the season.

The Tigers form, while not fantastic, has been far and away better than what was dished up in their previous wooden spoon seasons, and plenty of that is down to the efforts of May.

The prop's latest comments came after an outburst on Twitch just days out from Game 1 selections being confirmed where he claimed he wouldn't be picked, and that his friend could put the Blues jersey he had bought him in the bin.

May apologised for those comments in the days afterwards, but his new comments will do little to put himself in the good graces of the Blues' coaching staff, who could yet turn to May later in the series.

Daley however, speaking at a press conference after the team for Game 1 was confirmed, said he hadn't called May, and wouldn't be doing so.