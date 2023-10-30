The North Sydney Bears have launched a new audacious bid that would encompass the Pacific Islands as they look for a return to elite rugby league.

While the Bears have an established present as a feeder team in the NSW Cup - next year that will be with the Melbourne Storm after their agreement with the Sydney Roosters concluded - they haven't played top-tier rugby league in decades.

The Bears have, however, been involved in numerous expansion proposals over that time, most notably the recent push to partner with a Perth bid, with games then to be split between North Sydney Oval and the west.

While that may look unlikely of getting off the ground, it is still reportedly being proposed as a back-up option for the proud club to return to the NRL.

Instead, they are now looking to utilise the expansion of rugby league in the Pacific Islands, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that their new bid, which will be handed to the NRL in the coming weeks, will encompass the entire pacific region with pathways and games.

It's understood the club could even be called the Pacific Bears, basing themselves out of Sydney with a chunk of home games at North Sydney Oval.

“We would love to incorporate the Pacific and we are absolutely passionate about embracing some of those territories that would do very well with what the Bears have to offer,” Bears chairman Daniel Dickson told the publication.

“We will put forward our proposal in the coming weeks. The Bears would very much embrace those rugby league heartlands and hope we could be part of the NRL's expansion plans.”

That comes with the NRL currently believed to be favouring a financially sound bid from Papua New Guinea, which is backed by the Australian Federal Government.

While a $5 million pledge was made originally, it's now believed the Papua New Guinea bid to become the 18th NRL team could be part of a wider $600 million plan from the government, promising $60 million into sport and economic development in the nation for each of the next ten years.

It comes with the Australian government looking to ward off any threat of China gaining the island nation's support politically.

The NRL is expected to confirm an 18th team sooner rather than later, with CEO Andrew Ando and the Australian Rugby League Commission, led by Peter V'Landys, desperate to end the bye as soon as possible and add a ninth game per week, increasing the TV dollars available to the code in their broadcast contract moving forward.