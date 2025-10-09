Brisbane Broncos assistant coach Trent Barrett has expressed his desire to return to the head coaching ranks but insists he's in no rush to do so, content to continue learning and contributing in his current role.

Having joined the Broncos at the start of the year following two seasons as an assistant at Parramatta, Barrett has played a key role under Michael Maguire in helping Brisbane claim their first NRL Premiership since 2006.

After stints as head coach at the Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs, as well as a caretaker spell at Parramatta, Barrett told SEN 1170 Breakfast that while he still harbours ambitions to lead a side again, he's taking a patient approach this time around.

“I would love to have another go at being a head coach,” Barrett said.

“But I'm happy to continue being part of the Broncos as an assistant.

“I've probably had two false starts with Manly and Canterbury and was probably warned against both of them at a young age by people I probably should have listened to.”

Barrett admitted those experiences, though difficult, have shaped him into a far better coach and given him a deeper understanding of what it takes to succeed in different roles.

“They are two completely different roles,” he explained.

“The experience I've had being a head coach is certainly beneficial for when you go back to being an assistant, you know exactly what the head coach needs.”

“But I'm a hell of a lot better coach for the experiences that I've been through.

“The assistant stuff I love, but deep down, you would love another crack at it.”

The former Dragons and NSW representative said one of his biggest takeaways from past appointments is the importance of finding the right fit, not just for the coach, but for the club itself.

“One thing I've learned is that you have to go to a club that suits you, not only your personality but the way you coach, the way you recruit and the players you recruit, what they've got there, and how well run the club is," he said.

Barrett also praised the Broncos for their professionalism and structure, describing the club as a benchmark for success.

“Brisbane is the best club I've seen by quite a length in terms of how they do things, the size of it, the support they get, and the facilities… it's huge,” he said.

“We're lucky enough to have some brilliant players, which makes my job easier as an attack coach.”

While a return to head coaching remains on his radar, Barrett made it clear he's in no rush.

“I would like another crack, but I'm certainly in no hurry," he added.