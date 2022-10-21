History is regularly made at international tournaments, and the 2022 Rugby League World Cup will be no different, with confirmation that Australian official Kasey Badger will become the first female official to referee a men's World Cup match when she takes control of the Group D clash between Tonga and Wales.

Badger is one of nine NRL officials in the World Cup squad, and has been named as the lead official for the game in St Helens.

The news has even come as a shock to Badger herself, after she assumed that her duties during the men's tournament would entail being a sideline official.

As it stands, the NRL is yet to employ a female referee as head referee since the return to the one-official system.

“When they announced I was going to be doing the game I was shocked,” Badger said, per NRL.com.

“I came here wanting to work across both the men's and women's World Cups, thinking I could be touch judging the men's tournament – so to get to do this is something I'm definitely really happy about.

“If I go out and perform to my ability and referee the game well, it's just another thing that shows I've got what it takes and hopefully that adds a bit to my resume as a reason to kick on and get a start in the NRL.”

“They read out the appointments to the group (of referees) and when they got to my game they said they'd had a chat about wanting to create some opportunities and be inclusive and there was going to be a history making moment this weekend.

“I couldn't believe it when they said I was going to be the referee.”

While Belinda Sharpe and Rochelle Tamarua are also in the officials squad, they'll only take charge during Women's World Cup matches. Tamarua will join Badger as a sideline official for the Tonga v Wales game – the first time ever that a World Cup fixture has had two female officials in charge.

The match will take place at 5.30am (AEDT) on Tuesday, October 25.