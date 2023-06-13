Rugby league simply remains undefeated!

The rounds in the middle of State of Origin selections often produce less than stellar football but someone forgot to issue the memo this weekend.

We saw two sides seasons, unofficially, end after conceding 50 points, while the Storm and Sea Eagles bounced back into form in the best way.

With Origin 2 set to dominate headlines, we take a moment to discuss 20 points from this weekend's round of NRL action.

Here are 20 thoughts from Round 15.

1. I feel it needs to be put on record but saying your team had an off game doesn't make you a "bad fan". Calling for changes within your squad doesn't mean you're claiming the sky is falling. Everyone pays their money and is allowed to support their team how they want. As long as there is no abuse aimed at players or officials it is play on.

2. Luke Brooks shocked Tigers officials by saying he will not be taking up the contract offer on offer. I'd argue Brooks made the decision the club should have made two seasons ago by proclaiming that it is time to move on. For the past two off seasons Brooks has been trying to facilitate a move to Newcastle only to be shut down. This was an obvious and correct decision. The Brooks/Tigers split is best for everyone involved.

3. Sticking with the Tigers - I'd be absolutely shocked if they are not discussing the name of Braydon Trindall. Trindall is a cheat code in NSW Cup and is stuck behind the woefully out of form Matt Moylan. With Craig Fitzgibbon seemingly unable to make the obvious call, Trindall's future may lay elsewhere. He would instantly improve the Tigers and would not break the bank. Watch this space if Trindall is overlooked this weekend.

4. A huge fins/phins down this weekend as both the Dolphins and Sharks copped 50 points. I'm almost sick of the "you can't win the title if you concede 50 points" troupe but let's be honest - if you are conceding 50 points you probably don't deserve to win anything.

5. Scott Sorenson re-signed for the Panthers this week and is worth every single dollar of his new contract. Every squad needs a Scott Sorenson. He's a no nonsense player who can play almost anywhere and will always give you 100%. A bloke that looks that good should have an ego, which he does not. I'd argue he's just as important to the Panthers as the bigger name stars. The perfect complimentary piece in a salary cap era.

6. Joseph Manu is not a five-eight. Can someone please tag Trent Robinson?

7. Newcastle are unlucky to sit as low in the table as they do. This is a side who pushed Penrith to golden point extra time and a side who looked to have Brisbane's number for 70+ minutes. They are just one experienced half away from icing these games and making a run for the eight.

8. Reuben Garrick looks set for a long stint in the centres. He absolutely blew Euan Aitken off the field on Friday night. This was a move that was floated in the pre-season but never eventuated. I dare say it's time to run with it now.

9. Sunday afternoon saw a huge crowd pack out North Sydney Oval to watch the Bears and the Jets in the sunshine. This game should have been moved to 2pm and telecast on Fox Sports on Sunday. This was every bit as good as an NRL game and was yet another huge missed opportunity. I'll never get why we don't put these marquee games on the biggest stage.

10. The fact that the Sharks sit fifth right now is exactly the argument to end this bye point nonsense. I hate to go about it every second week but another discussion this week brought forth the need for this comment. There is no discussion - bye points are ridiculous. Again, I know it doesn't matter ... like, at all!

11. I am so sick of every interview pre, during and post NRL games being about Origin. Hynes and Reynolds had massive games this weekend to prepare for yet were grabbed and asked about Origin at every opportunity. You cannot tell me both aforementioned players didn't have that in the back of their head this weekend. No need for them to be reminded every eight seconds.

12. Things are bad in Bondi but I don't know if they're SOS call to 34 year-old Mitchell Pearce levels of bad. Sam Walker is due back from injury soon while all the reports indicate Sandon Smith is a super exciting prospect. This quick fix won't work.

13. I don't think the Dragons have any other chance but to appoint Shane Flanagan as their next coach, but they're kidding themselves if they think Flanno's past won't follow him. There seems to be a ridiculous notion that all will be forgotten the second he's announced.

14. There is a very real chance of ball carriers leading with a raised forearm becoming the norm. Players need to be able to brace themselves but the second an arm, forearm or elbow is raised away from the body, it has to be a penalty. For the record I saw nothing wrong in the incident that unfortunately saw Apisai Koroisau injured but it's a very fine line. There were far worse let go this weekend that won't be mentioned due to no injury eventuating.

15. Shaun Johnson will attract the majority of headlines, and for good reason, but Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been a monster since returning to the Warriors. He is absolutely delivering on the promise he showed early in his career. Canberra sure could use a fullback with his skills right about now.

16. Next Wednesday we will see the power of the Maroon jersey. Jeremiah Nanai is averaging 76 running metres in 2023. You can almost lock it in that he'll run for over 100 once he puts on that QLD jumper.

17. Good halfbacks can overcome beaten forward packs. There's a reason they're paid over a million dollars while forwards largely aren't.

18. Monday football is great fun whenever it is scheduled. Why'd we ever move on from the weekly Monday night game? Yeah, I know! I know! Still fun though.

19. Anyone claiming that Mitch Moses likely Origin call up has come on the back of one good game against the Dogs really hasn't watched this season. He has been far better than his team's current position suggests. There have been some poor efforts in blue and gold but not from Moses.

20. Isn't it funny how relaxed the "mandatory" rules become during the rep period?