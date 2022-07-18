Gold Coast Titans recruit Kieran Foran is reportedly considering a sensational backflip out of his deal to move north next season.

Foran has found excellent form on the Northern Beaches in the last couple of weeks, with suggestions with the Manly Sea Eagles were never going to be able to retain him due to salary cap issues.

It comes with Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans both on big deals, while others are taking up substantial cap space.

It's tipped that Martin Taupau, who is yet to be offered a new deal by the Sea Eagles, will also be forced out of the club ahead of the 2023 season with his deal coming to a close at the Sea Eagles this year, and a host of young forwards lining up for minutes.

Foran signed a two-year deal with the Titans earlier this year, which will see him move to the club as the experienced figurehead for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, however, The Sydney Morning Herald is now reporting figures within the club are getting nervous over Foran's future.

The Titans have struggled horrifically this season with a new-look spine, which has seen AJ Brimson attempt to move from fullback to five-eighth and become the experienced player alongside rookie half and fullback Toby Sexton and Jayden Campbell respectively.

While Foran would need to be given a release by the Titans to perform a backflip - unlike Daly Cherry-Evans when he famously turned around on the club seven years ago given changes to contract rules - the Gold Coast are unlikely to force him into a move if he decides he is no longer interested.

There is no suggestion Foran has or will ask for a release yet, but it's understood he is monitoring the situation, with the Titans unlikely to be in the premiership picture anytime soon given what they have served up on-field this year, where they currently sit equal last alongside the Wests Tigers.

It's understood the Sea Eagles don't have the salary cap space to keep Foran however, meaning any backflip from the Titans would likely come with a new club - something the Gold Coast would be less likely to grant a release for.