Returning Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles will take up a short-term role with the Wallabies before joining the club.

Ryles has previously been involved in rugby union, working with the English set-up under Eddie Jones, who is now the Wallabies coach.

Under enormous pressure, Jones held a doorstop media conference yesterday where he slammed the negativity of Australian rugby union media.

He will now bring Ryles back into his coaching staff, this time for the Wallabies as the attacking coach following the departure of Brad Davis, who confirmed his departure from the Australian set-up on Thursday, just before the squad jetted out to France for the World Cup.

It's believed Ryles' contract with the Wallabies is a short-term one only covering the World Cup before he returns to Australia in November where he will resume duties with the Storm.

Ryles was slated to be moving into an NRL head coaching role next year at one point when he was believed to be close to signing for the St George Illawarra Dragons after the Red V elected to sack Anthony Griffin.

That ultimately didn't come to fruition, with the Dragons instead signing Shane Flanagan after failing to hand Ryles the control he wanted.

Ryles is now the most likely successor for Craig Bellamy as he returns for a second stint in the club's assistant coaching crew, having previously spent time in the Victorian capital before his stint under Trent Robinson at the Roosters.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Bellamy, while continuing to coach in 2024, is on a year-to-year deal with the Storm and can elect to move into a backroom role with the club at any point.

The 44-year-old was praised by Jones for what he will bring to the Wallabies' coaching staff during the World Cup.

"I would like to thank Brad for his efforts this year, and we wish him all the best for his future," Jones said in a statement.

“Jason is the most sought-after coach in the NRL. He will add immensely to our coaching staff and help prepare the players to win the Rugby World Cup.

“We are thrilled to have him join the team.”

Jones is believed to have a replacement for Davis lined up after the World Cup, meaning there is little to no chance of Ryles switching out of his Melbourne deal, where he will become Bellamy's second in command from the start of pre-season in November.