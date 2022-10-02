The future of the Penrith Panthers will be on display as the NSW Cup premiers take on their Queensland counterparts, the Norths Devils, for the State Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers' junior system is proving to be rugby league's greatest after winning the NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball premiership this season, and already have one hand on the Provan-Summons trophy as they look to become the first team in 113 years to win all four grades.

It's a luxury not many sides are afforded, finally reaching a point where the club can afford to lose elite players to rival clubs, and still find a way to not just succeed, but improve in their absence.

Since the dawn of their dominance in 2020, Penrith have farewelled Josh Mansour, Brent Naden, James Tamou, Kurt Capewell, Matt Burton, Daine Laurie and Paul Momoirovski - and will lose the likes of Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau at least for next season.

Yet, the development line keeps on turning, and the Penrith Panthers keep on winning.

Just as Izack Tago stepped in for Matt Burton this season as Liam Martin inhabited Capewell's right edge, Penrith will need their youngsters to step up again in 2023 - and it begins on Sunday afternoon.

Two debutants from this season, in particular, are looking likely to step in for next season - Sunia Turuva and Soni Luke.

Turuva hit the ground running with a massive two-try display for Fiji in their midyear loss to Papua New Guinea, catching eyes for the first time while Luke only had a taste of first-grade this year, but looks set to be a regular member of the 17 next season.

Koroisau's impending absence was felt during their preliminary final win over his former club South Sydney after the hooker was benched to start the match.

Simply, Penrith lost the opening 25 minutes 12-0 before Koroisau entered the fray, and won the final 55 minutes 32-0 while the Fijian international was on-field.

It's not disrespecting Mitch Kenny, who delivered some brutal shots in the side's penultimate game of the season, however, Api's style of play suits the Penrith forward pack more so than Mitch.

Enter Soni.

The nimble hooker had a try-assist on debut, and looks set to at least snare the bench utility role for the start of 2023 - if not the No. 9 jersey itself, where he'll start against the Devils on Sunday.

Turuva has been biding his time, grabbing each opportunity with both hands, and Kikau's departure could open the door for a more regular first-grade berth.

While Luke Garner has been signed as his replacement in the back-row, there has been word since Kikau put pen to paper at Belmore that centre Izack Tago could shift into the second-row - and open the door for Turuva to join the backline.

Most notably a fullback, where he'll feature in the State Championship, Turuva scored his maiden NRL try on the wing in Round 25, and a double in last week's NSW Cup Grand Final.

The eyes will be rightfully set on the Panthers' NRL side in their quest to go back-to-back, but tune into the State Championship at 1:20pm, and you'll see faces that will feature on this day for year's to come.