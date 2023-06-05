Axed halfback Kyle Flanagan is set to make his long-awaited return to the NRL after falling out of favour with the Bulldogs.

Due to Reed Mahoney failing to finish the game on Sunday afternoon against the Roosters, coach Cameron Ciraldo admitted Flanagan is "more than likely" to earn a recall during the post-match press conference.

However, instead of playing in his usual halfback position, Flanagan is set to appear in the No.9 jersey, replacing Reed Mahoney.

Mahoney is set to miss next week's match against the Eels on Monday after failing a HIA assessment. The skipper, unfortunately, was on the wrong end of an accidental knee to the head from Joseph Suaalii and missed the entire second half.

After playing in the first eight rounds at first-grade level for the Bulldogs, Flanagan was unceremoniously demoted down to the NSW Cup side. The demotion also saw him change positions from playing in the halves to the dummy-half role.

Embracing his new role as a hooker, he has been a key piece in moving the Dogs to the top of the NSW Cup table. This included making 38 tackles, with only one miss against the Roosters on Sunday in the NSW Cup.

"Kyle is playing 80 minutes regularly for us week to week in NSW Cup," Ciraldo said.

"He's been working hard on playing hooker and has really bought into transforming into that position. It's more than likely that he'll get an opportunity there."

"We spoke to him last week and told him what our thoughts were over the next few weeks of trying to give him an opportunity because he's been working hard. It looks like that opportunity will come next week."