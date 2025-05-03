Jake Averillo never expected to clock up his 100th NRL game in a Queensland jersey, let alone 900 kilometres north of where it all began.

But the former Canterbury junior, once earmarked as a one-club Bulldog, is now thriving in Redcliffe, embracing a quieter life, chasing finals football for the first time and learning under one of the game's greatest mentors.

Averillo made his NRL debut as a teenager in 2020 and cycled through five head coaches in four seasons at Belmore.

By the end of 2023, after yet another bottom-four finish, the chance to hit reset proved too compelling.

Enter Wayne Bennett and a new frontier.

“Wayne is the reason I came up,” Averillo admitted, speaking with News Corp.

“I wanted to play under him, he's one of the best coaches.”

Now stationed in the centres for the Dolphins, the 23-year-old has settled into the club's calm surroundings and the slower rhythm of Redcliffe life.

“It's been unreal, I really love it up here,” he said.

“It's a coastal town, on the water. To be honest there isn't too much to do around here. I actually really like that it's out of the way, it's pretty chill and I'm a chill person.”

While the Bulldogs have found a resurgence without him, surging into finals contention under Cameron Ciraldo, Averillo doesn't regret the move north.

“I was looking for something different, a fresh start, a new experience. The Dolphins being a new club felt like the perfect opportunity.”

He's also quick to praise Bennett's famed man-management.

“He figures out how your mind works, how you operate and what [players] need to be their best. He doesn't even have to say that much. He has so much experience, so when he says something you can trust it.”

The Dolphins had a rocky start to 2025, dropping their first four games, but have won three of their last four.

With Isaiya Katoa growing in confidence at halfback and key players returning, Averillo sees finals footy as a realistic goal.

“With the team we have, if we can stay healthy, we should be playing finals footy. It's about staying consistent. We had lapses against the Raiders - it's about not having those."

Now a free agent come November 1, Averillo faces another contract decision later this year.

For now though, his focus is on locking down the centre position and helping the Dolphins climb into the top eight.

“At this point in time, I'm playing centre and I'm enjoying it. I just want to make the centre position my own.”

Off the field, life is equally full.

He's engaged, wedding plans are underway, and he's savouring a rare sense of stability.

“The wedding planning has started but it's a bit of a process,” he laughed.

“It will be late next year. We are looking at a number of different venues, we haven't decided on anything yet.”

From the turbulence of Belmore to the steady tide of Moreton Bay, Averillo's new chapter is well underway, and, for now, it's one worth sticking around for.