Able to represent all three tier-one nations - Australia, England and New Zealand - on the international stage, young star Ethan Strange has opened up on his international allegiance and ambitions.

Taking his game to new heights this season, Strange played a vital role in the Canberra Raiders claiming the Minor Premiership with 14 tries and 12 try assists and was recently named in the 2025 RLPA Players' Dream Team.

A bolter to be named the Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year, the 21-year-old has been regarded as one of the best young playmakers in rugby league, along with Isaiya Katoa.

And just like the Dolphins halfback, the young gun can represent multiple nations on the international stage.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, Strange has confirmed that he can represent England and New Zealand. He has revealed he intends to play for the New South Wales Blues and Australia.

The decision from Strange comes as Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters recently confirmed that he is in the mix to be named in the 22-man squad to face England in the 2025 Ashes Series.

"Mum was born and raised in England, and grandma was born and raised in New Zealand, so all my family members want me to play for different teams," Strange told The Canberra Times.

"But I've always wanted to play for NSW, so Australia. "That would be massive (if selected for the Kangaroos). Representing your country or your state is the top thing you can do, so that would be really cool."

Due to international eligibility rules, a player is unable to appear for two different tier-one countries. If they represent England or New Zealand, it will rule them out of future selection for the Blues.

Although Ethan Strange represented the Under-19s NSW Blues team in 2023, players from that match can later represent international teams other than Australia, as shown by Casey McLean, who recently represented the New Zealand Kiwis at the 2024 Pacific Championships, scoring four tries on debut.

While Strange intends to shun England and New Zealand, his sister Jasmine Strange revealed last year that she hopes to one day play for England to represent her mother's side of the family.

"I am eligible for the Kiwis, but my mum's fully English, so I wouldn't mind trying to give the English team a crack," Strange's sister and two-time NRLW premiership winner Jasmine told Zero Tackle in 2024.

"My dad's side were really proud of me for playing Maori (All Stars), but I know that my mum's side, who still live in England, would be very happy if I did that."