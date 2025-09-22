The 2025 Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) Players' Dream Team has been named as voted by the NRL players.

The historic team includes seven first-time picked players, including the 2025 RLPA Players' Rookie of the Year Mark Nawaqanitawase, as well as the halves pairing of Ethan Strange and Isaiya Katoa, who are both touted to one day represent the NSW Blues.

Meanwhile, Roosters fullback James Tedesco has become the first player to be selected in the team a record five times.

The trio of Harry Grant, Herbie Farnworth and Stephen Crichton have also created history by becoming the first players to feature in three consecutive RLPA Dream Teams.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I would like to send a huge congratulations to the 14 incredible players who have been selected by the players in their Dream Team of 2025,” said Clint Newton OAM, CEO of the RLPA.

“This team of 14 players has shown week in, week out during the 2025 NRL season how influential they have been to their respective teams.

"To be selected in the season's best team by the players you battle against every round is an impressive recognition of a player's performances.

“The Players' Dream Team is one of the most significant awards in rugby league because it is player-voted, and this team – along with all NRL players – delivered for their clubs and fans to produce one of the most memorable and successful years in the game's history.”

2025 RLPA Players' Dream Team

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

5. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

6. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

7. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

11. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

13. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)

Impact Player: Kurt Mann (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)