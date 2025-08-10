Australia coach Kevin Walters has confirmed that Canberra Raiders youngster Ethan Strange is a chance to make the Kangaroos squad for the 2025 Ashes Series at the end of this year.

Only in the third season of his NRL career, Strange has formed a formidable partnership with Jamal Fogarty in the halves, which has moved the Raiders to the top of the NRL ladder and has one of the best running games for a playmaker.

Approaching the upcoming NRL Finals series, in which the Green Machine are considered one of the favourites to clinch the premiership, Strange has taken his game to another level, which included scoring a hat-trick earlier this round.

Following his stellar showing against the Manly Sea Eagles, he has now emerged as a bolter to claim a spot in Australia's squad at the end of the year to take on England.

“We know how vocal English fans can be and how hostile an environment it is," the Kangaroos coach said on SEN 1170.

“The current halves that we have from NSW and Queensland are elite and they are all available.

“(Strange) is certainly a player that could force themselves into the touring party.