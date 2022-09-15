15 players have been named to kick-star Australia's World Cup campaign, with seven of the so-far eliminated NRL teams having players included in the train-on squad.

The train-on squad, which will continue to be added to in the coming weeks as teams bow out of the NRL finals race, will be what is used to firstly pick the Prime Minister's XIII team, who will take on Papua New Guinea on the Sunday of preliminary finals weekend, and then ultimately the World Cup squad according to a release from Asia Pacific Rugby League.

It means Australia's final squad for the tournament may not be known until the days after the grand final.

Of the eliminated teams, only the Newcastle Knights, Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors have no representation in the team.

The Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons, Manly Sea Eagles, Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos, all of whom missed the top eight, have players in the 15 selected so far.

Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr are both included from the Bulldogs, despite the fact the latter missed the New South Wales Blues' State of Origin squad this year.

Ben Hunt has been included from the Dragons in a move that will surprise no one after he played at hooker for the Queensland Maroons, while Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas - two leading forwards - have been added to the squad from the Broncos.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita are the two players selected from the Titans, while Daly Cherry-Evans, who is in a race with Penrith's Nathan Cleary for the number seven jersey, and middle forward Jake Trbojevic, are also part of the train-on squad.

Of the teams eliminated during Week 1 of the finals, the Storm have two entrants in Cameron Munster and Harry Grant, meaning Ryan Papenhuyzen is no chance of returning from his knee injury, while the Sydney Roosters have four selections in Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco, Angus Crichton and Lindsay Collins.

Australia Rugby League World Cup train-on squad (so far)

Bulldogs: Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr

Dragons: Ben Hunt

Titans: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, David Fifita

Storm: Cameron Munster, Harry Grant

Roosters: Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco, Angus Crichton, Lindsay Collins

Sea Eagles: Jake Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans

Broncos: Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas